Do Carbohydrates Make You Gain Weight? 5 Low-Carb Foods You Must Eat

We are often told that eating carbohydrates can make you fat; however, the truth is your wrong choices can. Some carbs contribute to weight gain if they cause your levels of blood sugar to cycle up and down. Carbohydrates are said to be one of the three essential macro-nutrients found in food and that your body requires, the other two are fats and proteins. Basically, eliminating any food group from your diet can be harmful for your health. If you have been advised to cut down on your carbs, it means that you need to avoid the carbs you acquire from eating sugars. There are three types of carbohydrates found in food- sugar, starch and fibre. So, if you are looking at losing weight then you will need to load up more on dietary fibre.

According to celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, carbs do not make you fat, but wrong choices do. Carbs are responsible for providing energy through the day and are also important for metabolising fats. Basically, if you want to burn fat, you will need carbs to do so. Most health experts advise including complex carbs like whole grains, brown rice and lentils, which should make up at least 60 percent of your daily meals. If you will not eat enough carbs, there is a chance you wouldn't be able to lose weight.

Carbohydrates for weight loss: Here are a few points to remember when adding carbohydrates in your diet. Carbohydrates should be low glycaemic index, which mean they shouldn't spike your blood sugar levels. Most carbohydrates in our diet come from a variety of vegetables and fruits. All the starchy vegetables and fruits are the best quality of carbs with abundant fibre and other vital nutrients. Avoid breads, pasta, cookies and processed junk foods that can prove to be a problem in the long run. Choose carbohydrate foods that have a lot of fibre. Fibre is good to protect you from health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol and it also helps keep you fuller for longer, thereby helping avoid over-eating or cravings.



Here are a few low-carbohydrate foods that you can eat on a daily basis to keep fit.

1. Quinoa pulao

Quinoa is easy to digest and is a complete source of vegetarian protein and other healthy fatty acids. This low-carbohydrate food has high levels of antioxidants that help you keep healthy.

2. Grilled salmon with broccoli

Salmon has low carbohydrates and is a good source of protein and calcium. Team it with grilled veggies; one of the best veggies is broccoli, which is super nutritious.

3. Paneer bhurji

Paneer is a good source of protein and low in carbohydrates; it makes for a great dinner option.

4. Tofu and mushroom tikka

Tofu has immense popularity as a vegan source of protein. Mushroom, on the other hand, is also a great low-carbohydrate alternative for dinner.