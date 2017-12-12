Losing Weight May decrease Risk of Breast Cancer in Post-Menopausal Women

Postmenopausal women who lose weight may have a significantly reduced chance of developing breast cancer, says a latest study. Even relatively modest weight loss may have considerable impact in reduced breast cancer risk. According to the charity Breast cancer, Four out of five cases of Breast Cancer Now occur after the menopause. A regulated BMI may bring down the risk says the American study.

For the study, Rowan Chlebowski, research professor in the Department of Medical Oncology and Therapeutics Research at City of Hope in Duarte, California, said, "Breast cancer is among the leading types of cancer and causes of death in American women. Obesity rates have been increasing in the United States. We wanted to determine if there was a link between obesity and breast cancer risk."

More than 60,000 women were analysed for the study and it was found that over 3,000 developed invasive breast cancer over the following 11-12 years. The team of researchers examined data from the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) Observational Study, tracking postmenopausal women between the ages of 50 and 79. They studied participants who had a normal mammogram, no prior breast cancer, and were not underweight, taking measurements for height and weight at the start and three years later. 41 percent of the women were normal weight, 34 percent were overweight and 25 percent were obese, were studied to begin with.

The findings revealed that as compared to women with stable weight, those who had a 5 percent or more decrease in weight were 12 percent less likely to develop breast cancer. The researchers said that the study was a clear evidence that postmenopausal women can significantly reduce their risk of breast cancer by taking steps to lose weight. Being overweight after the menopause does increase your risk of the disease, likely because fat tissue becomes a women's main source of oestrogen after the menopause. Moderating various lifestyle factors, including keeping physically active, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life and lowering the alcohol intake may act as preventive measures to keep the risk at bay, said the researchers.

Here are some tips you can start with:

1. Load up on fibre and whole variety of foods

Fiber take a long time to digest, hence it gives you the feeling of fullness and prevents you from binging on other high-carb foods. Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta suggests, "You must include high fibre foods such as leafy vegetables and whole grains in your diet. Whole grains have a positive impact in maintaining satiety. Eat a lot of beans, brown or whole grain rice, nuts and dry fruits to maximize on your fibre intake."

2. Load Up On Proteins

Most of our Indian meals are high on carbohydrates which may make you lose out on the adequate protein intake, but proteins are essential. There is a good reason why all nutritionists and fitness experts always stress on increasing your protein intake. It boosts metabolism, reduces your appetite and controls several weight-regulating hormones. High protein intake increases the levels of satiety (appetite-reducing) hormones such as GLP-1, peptide YY and cholecystokinin, while reducing the levels of the hunger hormone called ghrelin. Proteins take the longest to digest, which aids weight loss. Eggs, oats, broccoli, poultry, fish almonds and milk are great sources of protein.

3. Ditch Foods That Have a High Glycemic Index

Simply cutting down on your carb intake may not be sufficient. You also need to look out for the Glycemic Index. Glycemic Index (GI) measures the impact of different food items on our blood sugar levels. Bangalore based Nutritionist Dr.Anju Sood explains the consequences of having foods with a high glycemic index, "It is a matter of how you mobilize the fat you consume which will affect the visceral fat accumulation. The moment you load up on high glycemic index foods, your blood sugar levels spike up suddenly. This excess sugar would eventually be stored as fat, and result in a bigger belly. Low glycemic foods do not cause sudden sugar spikes, they delay your digestion and are also rich in fiber." So, load up on nuts, legumes and vegetables without starch and steer clear of potatoes, white rice, white bread and sugary canned juices as much as possible.