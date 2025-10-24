London Woman Fined Rs 17.5K For Pouring Coffee Down Street Drain, Penalty Later Revoked

Most of us may not think twice before emptying the last sip of a drink into a street drain. But a recent incident in London has shown how even such small, everyday actions can unexpectedly flout environmental rules. Earlier this month, west London resident Burcu Yesilyurt was fined 150 pounds (approx Rs 17.5K) after she poured the remaining dregs of her coffee into a drain near Richmond Station while waiting for a bus. Yesilyurt told the BBC that she was shocked and had "no idea" she was breaking the law. She said there were no signs warning against pouring liquids into drains and that the incident left her "intimidated" and "shaken."

Her experience made headlines and sparked a discussion about environmental protection, enforcement of laws and public awareness. On October 22, she received an email informing her that the fine was revoked.

How The Incident Unfolded

Yesilyurt wanted to avoid spilling her coffee on the bus, so she decided to empty the last sip from her reusable cup into a nearby drain. Within seconds, three enforcement officers from Richmond upon Thames Council stopped her and issued a fixed-penalty notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which prohibits disposing of waste in ways likely to pollute the environment. She lodged a complaint to challenge the fine.

Initially, the council defended the officers' actions, saying they had acted "professionally and in line with policy." However, following a review of the body-worn camera footage and internal discussions, the council decided to cancel the fine. The mail sent to Yesilyurt read, "I can advise that on review, the Fixed Penalty Notice has been cancelled." It also included an apology on behalf of the council: "Please accept my apologies for any upset or inconvenience this has caused you."

The council said that although the officers were technically correct to issue the notice, the penalty would likely have been overturned on appeal. The authority added that it is reviewing how it communicates guidance on disposing of liquids in public spaces.

Yesilyurt expressed relief that the fine had been revoked but added that the experience was "stressful and unnecessary." The case has since prompted a wider conversation among residents and social media users about how ordinary actions are regulated. Many people said they were unaware that pouring liquids down a street drain could be considered an environmental offence.