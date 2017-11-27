Limiting Your Child's TV Time to 90 Minutes Daily May Help Prevent Risk of Obesity

Obesity is fast becoming one of the most prevalent health conditions across the globe. Obesity is a disorder involving excessive body fat that increases the risk of health problems. A number of factors can contribute to the abnormal mass accumulation, from poor diet to lack of physical activity or some pre-existing health condition. For the longest time, spending excessive time on television and smartphone has been linked to increasing the risk of obesity amongst young teens. According to the study, published in Journal Acta Paediatrica, capping the television time at 90 minutes daily may reduce the risk of obesity in later years.

The study said that while, there is no harm in watching television, parents must exercise caution when it comes to the screen time. The study revealed that there could be a much stronger link between obesity and prolonged exposure in younger years to TVs, computers and smart devices, than previously thought. And by urging parents to take action by limiting their children's screen time to 90 minutes a day, the researchers are hopeful that it may help prevent a significant risk of obesity.

The researchers added, that parents should limit TV viewing and the use of computers and similar devices to not more than 1.5 hours a day and only if the child is older than four years of age, toddlers on an average, shouldn't watch more than an hour of television a day.

Parents should aim to understand the health impact of social media and screen use on their children, to curb the growing rate of obesity. The researchers noted, that the eight-nine year olds are watching about seven hours of TV daily and spending much of the rest of their time engaging in other forms of digital media. Spending time on social media late at night, is also disrupting their sleep, which is further putting them at higher risk of obesity.

Parents could lead by example, said the researchers. They can reduce their own screentime, particularly when they're in front of their own children and spend time with them, so that children are tempted to inch towards television or smartphones that often.

In 2015, obesity affected 2.2 billion children and adults worldwide, or almost one in three of all people. This includes nearly 108 million children. India has 14.4 million children that have excess weight.

A significant part of obesity management is through diet. It is imperative to eat healthy and exercise for at least 15-30 minutes to prevent weight gain. Here are some foods to add to your daily diet to lose weight in a healthy way.

1. Green vegetables

Green and fresh vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, spinach and avocados are high in minerals protein and iron that help you provide loads of energy. These high fiber foods help in boosting your metabolism, further helping you to lose weight.

2. Green tea and coffee

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, men who consumed a combination of caffeine and green tea burned more calories. Green tea is rich in antioxidants like polyphenols which have numerous health benefits and also aid weight loss.

3. Nuts and seeds

Dry fruits are a powerhouse of energy and proteins. Since protein has a high thermic effect, your body will have to burn more fats to digest them.

4. Lentils and whole grains

Lentils are a great source of proteins, carbohydrates and fiber that help in good digestion. The iron content facilitates the flow of oxygen throughout the body that further helps in boosting metabolism.