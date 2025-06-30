Australian Reality Star Charged With Murder After Boyfriend's Headless Body Found

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, a 34-year-old former Australian reality TV star, has been charged with murdering her 39-year-old boyfriend, Julian Story. According to a report by The Telegraph, authorities discovered Mr Story's headless body at their South Australia home in Port Lincoln on June 19, following a report of a small fire. The investigation led to Chesser's arrest and murder charge after his dismembered remains were found at the apartment. Police are still searching for Mr Story's severed head.

"It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian's body had been dismembered. Julian's head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located," South Australia Police said in a statement Friday.

Police believe he was killed around midnight on Tuesday, June 17.

A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the apartment and approached Chesser, who claimed she was doing nothing. She then took her dogs for a walk and locked the door. Police released surveillance footage showing a woman, believed to be Chesser, dressed in black and walking with three dogs, just hours after the alleged murder on June 17, around midnight.

Police are urging residents to review their surveillance or dashcam footage to aid in the ongoing investigation.

"I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian's family. Recovering Julian's head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us," Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke added.

She was taken into custody after police found her in a catatonic and unresponsive state in the backyard of the crime scene, according to court documents. Mr Fielke said there was no obvious motive at this stage, and Chesser was cooperative at the time of the arrest, the ABC reported.

A spokesperson for Mr Story's family said they were "navigating an unimaginable loss" as they thanked police and first responders for their “compassion and professionalism during this devastating time".

"We are also deeply grateful to our family and friends and this extraordinary community, whose kindness and support have helped carry us through. Your prayers, presence, and quiet strength mean more than words can say," the statement added.

Chesser was the runner-up on the 2010 season of Beauty and the Geek and later modelled for men's magazines including Playboy, Ralph and FHM.

She remains in custody under a mental health detention order and due to appear in court again in December.