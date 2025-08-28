Dubai Princess, Who Dumped Husband In Insta Post, Gets Engaged To Rapper

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is engaged to rapper French Montana. The couple formalised their relationship in June during Paris Fashion Week, a representative for Montana confirmed to TMZ.

The 31-year-old royal and the 40-year-old rapper have been linked since late 2024, when Sheikha Mahra gave Montana a tour of Dubai and shared photos on social media. Since then, they have been frequently spotted together in the desert city and Morocco, dining at upscale restaurants, visiting mosques, and strolling on Paris's Pont des Arts bridge.

Their romance became public earlier this year when the couple appeared holding hands at fashion events in Paris.

This comes after Sheikha Mahra's brief marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The two got married in May 2023 and share a daughter. Sheikha Mahra announced their divorce last year in an Instagram post, accusing him of infidelity.

"Dear Husband," the Dubai princess wrote at the time. "As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

After her divorce, she debuted a perfume line titled "Divorce," released under her brand Mahra M1. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university, along with a qualification from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, is best known for global hits such as Unforgettable and No Stylist. He has also built a reputation for philanthropy, funding healthcare and education projects in Uganda and across North Africa. French Montana was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, with whom he shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.