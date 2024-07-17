Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Divorces Husband In Insta Post, Cites Reason

Shaikha Mahra is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. (File)

Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, has publicly declared “divorce” from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram.

The announcement comes just over two months after the couple welcomed their first child.

“Dear Husband,” the Dubai princess began. “As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The news has sparked a frenzy on social media, with many noticing that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all photos of each other from their profiles. Some speculated the pair had blocked each other, while others wondered if Ms Sheikha Mahra's account had been hacked.

“Bad news. God bless you,” a user commented under the post.

Another wrote, “I am proud. Your Decision.”

A user applauded the princess for her “courage and bravery”, saying, “It is just a phase of life and it will continue with good and bitterness and life doesn't stop for anybody.”



Meanwhile, someone asked, “But the divorce will occur from Husband's side, right? And Wife has to choose Khul'?"

The couple got married in May last year, and they welcomed their daughter 12 months later. Ms Sheikha Mahra had gushed about her "most memorable experience" giving birth, thanking her doctor and hospital staff for their care. In photos, her husband, Sheikh Mana, was seen cradling their little one in his arms.

Just weeks ago, the princess had shared a cryptic post on Instagram, cuddling with her baby, writing, "Just the two of us." Was that a possible hint at the trouble brewing beneath the surface?

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai. She is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.