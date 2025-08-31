Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Shares Pics Of Her $1.1 Million Engagement Ring

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra is officially engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana. The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post on August 29, featuring a stunning photo of Sheikha Mahra's diamond ring.



The photograph shows her hand held by Montana, with the diamond ring being the centre of attention. The piece of jewellery boasts a huge, emerald-cut diamond bordered by a ring of smaller diamonds embedded into the band. The couple's Instagram post was captioned with a white heart and sparkle emoji.





The engagement reportedly took place during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025, where French Montana also walked the runway. Designed by celebrity jeweller Eric The Jeweler of Mavani & Co., the ring has an impressive 11.53-carat emerald-cut diamond set on a diamond-studded band, valued at approximately $1.1 million, according to TODAY.com.



The pair is "still working on their wedding plans" and "looking forward to spending their lives together," according to Montana's representative.



French and Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have been spotted together frequently since 2024 - from mosques to restaurants - in Dubai and Morocco, enjoying camel rides in the desert, TMZ reported.



This engagement marks a new chapter for both Sheikha Mahra and French Montana, who have been previously married. Sheikha Mahra was married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, with whom she shares a 15-month-old daughter.



The announcement of the engagement comes a little more than a year after she made headlines with her divorce statement. In July 2024, accusing her husband of infidelity, she wrote in an Instagram post: “Dear Husband. As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."



Following her divorce, Sheikha Mahra also launched her perfume brand 'Divorce' under the brand name Mahra M1.



French Montana (Karim Kharbouch) was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, and they share a 16-year-old son named Kruz.