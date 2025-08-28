Meet Dubai Princess Who Dumped Husband On Insta, Launched 'Divorce' Perfume

Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum is reportedly engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

The Princess, the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Montana have been frequently spotted together since 2024 in mosques and restaurants in Dubai and Morocco, and at the famous Love Lock Bridge, Pont des Arts, in Paris.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was born on February 26, 1994, in Dubai, UAE, to the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Zoe Grigorakos. Her birth name was Christina. She has Greek ancestry from her mother and is a member of the Al Falasi house, the ruling family of Dubai. She completed her graduation in 2023 and earned a degree in international relations from London. Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in May 2023 and gave birth to a daughter in May 2024. In July 2024, she announced her divorce on Instagram using the triple talaq method, which is not normally done by women. She accused her former husband of being unfaithful. "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote on Instagram. After the divorce, she launched her perfume brand 'Divorce' under the brand name Mahra M1. She enjoys equestrianism and takes part in charitable work and humanitarian causes. In 2021, Sheikha Mahra represented the royal family as a main ambassador during her visit to the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

French Montana was previously married from 2007 to 2014 to designer and businesswoman Nadeen Kharbouch. The two share a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch.