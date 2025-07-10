Dubai Princess Spotted With Rapper French Montana, Pics Spark Dating Rumours

Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is rumoured to be dating rapper French Montana after they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. The speculation began when they were seen strolling hand-in-hand through Paris, attending exclusive fashion shows and private soirees, Vibe.com reported. Ms Mahra also shared photos of their romantic escapades on Instagram, including a picture of two hands holding a love lock in front of the Eiffel Tower, a classic symbol of love.

Though the couple haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, sources close to the pair reportedly suggest they've been romantically involved.

Sheikha Mahra and French Montana's connection isn't new, as they were spotted together last year, too. They were first linked together in October 2024, after Sheikha Mahra's divorce from Sheikh Mana al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai royal family, was finalised in July 2024, just a month after the birth of their daughter.

Photos showed them enjoying time at the Four Seasons Resort Nammos Dubai, a high-end spot. They were also seen on a desert adventure, where French Montana even donned traditional Emirati attire, including a kandura and gutra, and took part in local customs.

Notably, the princess was previously married to Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai royal family, from April 2023 to July 2024. After giving birth to their daughter, she announced their divorce on Instagram, citing his infidelity and using the Islamic triple talaq method. "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. Take care, Your ex-wife," she wrote in her post.

Following her divorce, Sheikha Mahra launched her perfume line called "Divorce," released under her brand Mahra M1. The Emirati Princess is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, gained fame with chart-toppers like "Unforgettable" and "No Stylist." Beyond music, he's known for philanthropy, supporting healthcare and education initiatives in Uganda and North Africa.