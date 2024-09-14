'There's No One Like You, Father': Dubai Princess' Touching Post Goes Viral

Images capture heartfelt moments shared between father and daughter.

Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa M R Al Maktoum recently took to Instagram to express her profound affection for her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the UAE. On Friday, she shared a touching video with the caption, "There is no one like you, Father," originally posted in Arabic.

The video, which has garnered over 57,000 views, highlights the deep bond between Sheikha Latifa and her father, who also serves as the ruler of Dubai and the vice president of the UAE. The footage shows candid moments between the father and daughter. Sheikha Latifa is one of Sheikh Mohammed's 26 children.

Online Reactions To The Post

The Instagram post has attracted a wave of positive responses from the online community. Many users have praised the emotional tribute, reflecting on the depth of the father-daughter bond.

One user posted, "Beautiful seeing the golden hearts and compassion all of you give selflessly to make life better for all. Your Father and Fazza are two extraordinary men 🇦🇪🇦🇪👏👏 Latifa, you are also such an inspiration, beautiful soul."

Another commented, "A proud daughter of a legendary leader."

"This man amazes me with his leadership, confidence, and boldness. Keep striving, Sir. May Allah continually bless you with more visions and dreams that you make into reality. Amen," a third user wrote.

A fourth added, "The greatest world leader and amazing father, not only to his children but also to many of us in this beautiful land. Thank you, @hhshkmohd, for making this world a better place."

A fifth user shared a more detailed comment, saying, "Dear Sheikha Latifa, the touching tribute you shared for your father has deeply resonated with women around the world. A daughter sees her father as her pride, admiring everything he does. To every daughter, her father will always be the number one king in her heart. Your father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is an inspiring father to Dubai. May God continue to bless him with the strength to keep growing, the health to keep going, and the heart to keep loving both his family and the people of Dubai."

Sheikha Latifa

Born on December 5, 1985, Sheikha Latifa is a prominent Emirati figure and a member of Dubai's ruling family. Despite her high-profile escape attempt from Dubai in 2018, which ended with her return to the UAE, her recent social media post highlights a more personal and positive facet of her relationship with her father, showcasing the enduring bond they share.

Recently, another daughter of the Dubai ruler, Sheikha Mahra, made headlines with her public divorce announcement on Instagram. She also launched a new perfume named "Divorce" this week.