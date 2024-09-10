Dubai Princess Who Dumped Husband In Insta Post, Launches Perfume Line Called 'Divorce'

The 30-year-old princess shared a teaser of the perfume

Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, has sparked controversy with the launch of her new perfume line, "Divorce." The fragrance, released under her brand Mahra M1, is a direct reference to her recent high-profile divorce.

In a social media post, the 30-year-old princess shared a teaser of the perfume, featuring a black bottle engraved with the word 'Divorce.' The accompanying video, filled with imagery of broken glass and a black panther, further emphasized the theme of separation.

See the viral post here:

Reacting to the perfume line, a user wrote, "Do you see how Mahra is moving accordingly? Very demure, very quietly, very princessey, she is not like most of you throwing tantrums or making videos online, no, she is very classy, very reserved, very standing on business."

Another user wrote, "When women are done dealing with you, they are done."

"So creative! Your ex is burning in pain lol," the third user commented.

The launch comes just weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly divorced her husband on Instagram, using the Islamic practice of triple talaq. Her decision to announce the divorce on social media, especially so soon after the birth of their child, has garnered significant attention worldwide.

"Dear Husband," the Dubai princess began. "As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Shaikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai. She is an advocate for women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a university in the UK and also has a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.