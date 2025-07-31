Woman Says "Yes" After Boyfriend Proposes 43 Times In 7 Years: "He Should Get A Guinness World Record"

A determined man endured years of rejection before his girlfriend finally accepted his proposal. After seven years and 42 rejections, Sarah Wintrip, 38, said "yes" to her partner, Luke Wintrip, 36, on his 43rd attempt. According to The New York Post, Luke had been wanting to marry Sarah since 2018, but despite his elaborate proposals, she declined 42 times before accepting. The couple finally got married on May 17, shocking many people with their unusual love story.

Initially, Sarah turned down Luke's proposal just six months into their relationship in 2018, citing her recent split and hesitation to commit again, especially considering her three daughters.

"I didn't expect it. I loved him, but I didn't want to say 'yes' to something I later retracted. I wanted to make sure with kids and everything going on that it was right. Luke said 'Okay, fine, but I'm going to keep asking you," she told Kennedy News about her first proposal.

For seven years, Luke showered Sarah with grand proposals, from renting a castle in Prague to candlelit dinners and horseback rides on a Jamaican beach. After his 42nd attempt, Sarah teased, "Next time, I'll say yes." Luke waited a year, then took her to Greenwich, South East London, a hub for timekeeping and navigation, home to the Royal Observatory where Greenwich Mean Time is measured.

"When he proposed, he said, 'This is the centre of the world and you are the centre of my world and I want you to marry me'. He finally won my heart," she recounted. "I think he probably should get a Guinness World Record. I am grateful he persisted for so long," she joked.