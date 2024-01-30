Las Vegas Hotel Charges Rs. 2000 For 6 Nachos. Responds After Facing Criticism

Photo Credit: X/@@MuTigerMike

We are not new to over-priced foods at restaurants, hotels, flights, and movie theatres. The Internet is loaded with news regarding customer complaints about food quality and exorbitant rates. One such news from Las Vegas is currently making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A person, named Mike Herman, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to complain about his dining experience at the five-star Fountainbleau Hotel on the Vegas Strip.

According to the post on X, the person ordered nachos and waited for an hour just to get some unimpressive food. He said that the plate had just six soggy chips and two dips alongside. That's not all. In the comments section, he also mentioned that the meal cost him around 24 dollars, which is Rs. 2000 approximately.

The post instantly took social media by storm and gathered 1.4 million views till now. Soon people began trolling the hotel, commenting, "Brutal! I'd be livid, dude. I don't even want to know how much that cost."

Another comment read, "More condiments than chips. Wow." A person also wrote, "They do look pretty good - just need about 40 more and a few more cups of the condiments."

The post also garnered the attention of the hotel, which was quick enough to respond, "Hello, Mike. We are disappointed to hear that you waited an hour for your meal, and we value your feedback regarding this menu item. Our priority is ensuring an elevated dining experience for every guest. If you would like to discuss what happened, please DM us with further information."

Interestingly, sometime after the incident, Fountainbleau Hotel took to X to share a picture of their newly launched nacho-based dish called Adobo Chicken Nachos, which is priced at 21 dollars (Rs 1,700 approximately).

"The Tavern menu was designed to be "bar food favorites, all grown up." We hope you'll excuse our growing pains while the nachos went through their awkward phase. We're thrilled to report they've matured into one stacked snack," the post reads, featuring a plate of loaded nachos.

While the news impressed some, some users were still disappointed with the price of the dish. Some also applauded how social media criticism can impact restaurant menus and customer's dining experience.

What are your views on the same? Share your thoughts in the comments below.