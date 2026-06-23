Lakadong Turmeric From Meghalaya Reaches Global Spotlight With G7 Gift

Even 10 years ago, few outside Meghalaya had ever heard the name Lakadong turmeric. Today, the world is arriving at the doorstep of Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills to understand what makes a turmeric variety from a cluster of little-known villages so special, and why its name is increasingly being mentioned alongside some of India's most celebrated geographical products. Last week, even the most powerful world leaders who met for the G7 summit had a special gift from Prime Minister Modi - the Lakadong Turmeric. "Our golden ambassador of wellness makes for a very well-sought-after gift!

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Of all the gifts presented by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to G7 leaders, it was particularly delightful to see Meghalaya's GI-tagged Lakadong Turmeric among them.

Admired for its exceptionally high curcumin content and a host of health benefits, Lakadong Turmeric is poised to be launched as Meghalaya's signature USP soon and our Prime Minister endorsing it on the global stage is a matter of immense pride for Meghalaya, its farmers, and India's rich tradition of natural wellness" DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had posted on X.

That begins with a molecule.

The turmeric compound called curcumin — which gives turmeric its characteristic hue, flavour and myriad health benefits — has placed the Lakadong variety on a pedestal. Most common turmeric types contain between 2-3 per cent curcumin, while Lakadong has between 7-12 per cent of the compound, ranking it amongst the world's most highly concentrated varieties. That is why scientists, nutrition companies and wellness brands are turning to Lakadong as demand for natural supplements and functional foods continues to surge worldwide.

But science is not the only story of Lakadong.

It's about a farming community in a forgotten part of India transforming its local crop into a global sensation. At the heart of this transformation is Padma Shri awardee Trinity Saioo, a former teacher from West Jaintia Hills. Saioo united farmers, educating them on agricultural practices and marketing, making them realise the immense value of their crops. Decades before the world noticed Lakadong, Saioo was helping this humble variety rise as one of Meghalaya's agricultural icons.

“Our farming practices have totally changed,” Saioo explains. “We had stopped using traditional, organic methods like cow dung or goat manure and were largely using chemical fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides. The Agriculture and Horticulture Departments have supported us tremendously to go organic, use biofertilisers and biopesticides,” she says.

Farmers who used to cultivate turmeric on the ground are now growing it on raised beds, which enhances drainage, plant health and productivity. Even more significantly, supply chain structures have strengthened over the years. Dedicated collection centres, farmer groups and aggregators now procure Lakadong turmeric directly from villages and distribute it to markets, bringing down dependence on intermediaries and helping farmers realise higher prices.

“Now we have collection centres, common processing facilities, washing and slicing machines. We now have drying facilities too. The ecosystem is steadily taking shape. We dream of having young people join our ranks of farmers. I always tell them farming can be a legacy profession,” Saioo added.

Lakadong turmeric is gaining attention against the backdrop of an unprecedented surge in interest across the country for the agricultural diversity and riches of Meghalaya. On her recent visit to the state, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explicitly referenced Lakadong turmeric and ginger as successful examples of linking high-value produce with value addition, entrepreneurship and market linkages. The message was clear: Meghalaya's agricultural future may lie in building premium brands around products with unique geographical identities rather than competing in large-scale commodity farming.

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Perhaps the most significant milestone this year was Lakadong turmeric receiving a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2024.

This legal distinction protects the name Lakadong exclusively for turmeric sourced from specific regions within Meghalaya. While beneficial, maintaining authenticity will be crucial in combating the threat posed by duplicate products, with experts worried that substandard varieties marketed as Lakadong could harm consumer trust and farmers' livelihoods.

“It would be disastrous if we lose control over the identity and authenticity of the product now, especially when its popularity grows and it reaches international markets. We need strict traceability mechanisms,” warns a crop expert involved in the project.

However, with global consumers increasingly seeking unique and authentically sourced food products, Lakadong is perfectly positioned to emerge as the brand of premium turmeric and its derivatives, similar to how Darjeeling is renowned for its tea and Kashmir is for its saffron.

The opportunities extend far beyond the kitchen, with growing demand for turmeric in health supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and plant-based wellness products.

The success story of Lakadong could also create pathways for other Meghalaya products, such as black pepper, honey and local fruits, to find their own unique niches on the global stage.

At its core, this is the story of a farming community in a remote corner of India using traditional knowledge, local resources and geography to create economic opportunity.

Darjeeling conquered the tea world with its prized leaves.

Kashmir created an unrivalled reputation for its golden saffron.

Now, Meghalaya hopes Lakadong can follow in their footsteps and turn a humble turmeric variety into a globally recognised brand.