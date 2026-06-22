Indians Among 13 Killed In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion, 66 Injured

At least 13 people, including Indians were killed, and 66 others were injured after a massive explosion rocked Qatar's massive Ras Laffan liquefied natural (LNG) gas complex on Sunday, the Middle Eastern nation's energy minister confirmed on Sunday.

"I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce, the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities," Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi told reporters on Monday.

He said 66 others have been injured in the blast, which happened as workers were restarting operations, which were halted after an Iranian attack in March.

The minister did not provide any detail on how many Indians had been killed in the incident.

"Sixty-six people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," al-Kaabi said, addressing a press conference.

On Sunday evening, authorities had said a "technical accident" had at the Barzan local gas supply facility.

The Qatar Energy Ministry said the plant's export capabilities were not affected due to the accident, and there was no risk to the environment.

"This will not affect in any way our exports to the world," Saad al-Kaabi told reporters, adding that "this was an accident and not sabotage or hostile in nature"

QatarEnergy did not give out any detail on where inside the plant the explosion took place. The exact extent of the damage due to the explosion was also not disclosed. However, al-Kaabi said an investigation was launched into the incident.

The Barzan plant had a capacity of almost 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of sales gas per day, which Qatar used primarily for local electricity generation and to power its crucial water desalination plants in the desert reaches of the Arabian Peninsula.

Ras Laffan also came under attack in March, when an Iranian missile hit the facility, triggering a fire that caused "extensive' damage.