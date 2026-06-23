"Very Unfortunate": India Condoles Death Of 12 Indians In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion

India on Tuesday condoled the death of 12 Indian nationals who were killed in the explosion which took place at the Ras Laffan Industrial City Gas Facility in Qatar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is very unfortunate, the death of 12 Indian nationals. Several others also died of other nationalities, but we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in Ras Laffan, where an explosion happened. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that authorities are working closely to ensure the identification and are in talks with local authorities for the transportation of their mortal remains.

"We are talking to the local authorities for the identification of the bodies, as well as for the transportation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in touch with the family members of those who died in this very unfortunate incident".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries, including among Indian nationals, following the explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar on Sunday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including those of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City."

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of India in Doha said that 12 Indian nationals had passed away in the Ras Laffan incident in Qatar on Sunday night.

Citing Qatari authorities, the Embassy also said that the injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

In an updated statement earlier on Monday, QatarEnergy confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in the explosion and subsequent fire, while 66 others are undergoing medical treatment.

The company said none of the injured is in a life-threatening condition.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, QatarEnergy said the deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals, while those injured included citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal."QatarEnergy extends its heartfelt condolences to the families. friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and prays for the swift recovery of those injured. Qatar Energy pledges its full support to those affected by this tragedy," the statement read.

"The lives lost in this incident are of Indian and Pakistani nationalities, and those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities," it added.

The company emphasised that the incident was an operational accident and "not sabotage or hostile in nature".

According to QatarEnergy, production at the Barzan gas facility had been completely halted since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements and was restarted only two days before the incident.

QatarEnergy said its emergency response teams, along with Qatar's Civil Defence, swiftly contained and extinguished the fire. It added that work is underway to assess the damage to the Barzan facility and nearby infrastructure.

The company further stated that its LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, logistics operations and export capabilities remain unaffected by the explosion and fire.

"QatarEnergy's LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, other logistics operations, and QatarEnergy's export capabilities remain unaffected as a result of this explosion and fire," it stated.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at the facility.

In a statement, the ministry said competent security authorities and emergency response teams immediately initiated rescue and response procedures in accordance with approved emergency plans. All injured persons were transported for medical treatment, while search operations at the site have been completed.

The ministry said authorities are continuing investigations to determine the precise technical causes of the accident and to take necessary measures under applicable legal and technical frameworks.

It also reassured the public that no leak resulting from the incident had been detected that could pose a threat to individuals or the surrounding environment.

"The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the competent authorities, confirms that no leak resulting from the incident has been detected that would pose a threat to the safety of individuals or the surrounding environment," a statement from the Interior Ministry read.

The Ministry of Interior extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

A full investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)