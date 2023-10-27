Khichdi To Rasam: 5 Staple Meals That Can Boost Your Immunity Too

Immunity Boosting Foods: Over the years, we have seen people getting more and more conscious about strengthening immunity. In fact, today, it is the buzzword in the world of health and fitness, with experts worldwide suggesting various tips to tricks to boost immune health throughout the year to ward off potential health concerns. And it gets yet more important in the current situation, as we are experiencing a change in the weather outside. There's a sudden nip in the temperature outside, with season change bringing along cough, cold, and various common ailments. This is where your strong immunity comes as the first line of defense.

Now you must be wondering how to strengthen immunity and searching it all on the internet. Trust us, you will be flooded with information, finally leaving you utterly confused. Fret not, we are here to help you with the same. We got you some of the easiest everyday meal ideas that could be immunity-boosting as well. This way, you can strengthen your immune health without making any drastic changes in the diet. Read on.

Is Diet Important For The Immune System? What Foods Are Good For Boosting Your Immune System?

It is rightly said that "you are what you eat". Eating enough nutrients on a daily basis is important for the health and function of all cells, including immune cells. According to a report by the Harvard School of Public Health, "Certain dietary patterns may better prepare the body for microbial attacks and excess inflammation, and each stage of the body's immune response relies on the presence of many micronutrients". In fact, diets that are limited in variety, low in nutrients, and loaded with processed foods may negatively affect your healthy immune system.

Hence the report suggests loading up on foods enriched with fibre, protein, pre and probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and more for the production of healthy gut microbes that may further help you stay nourished from within. And guess what, you do not need to go further. Instead, you can just scan through your pantry and pick the right ingredients to fortify immunity.

Immunity Boosting Foods: 5 Staple Desi Meal Ideas To Boost Your Immune Health:

1. Khichdi and achar for immunity:

In India, khichdi defines comfort. A healthy mishmash of rice, dal, and spices, khichdi is a one-pot meal that is easy to make and keeps you full for long. The best part is that you can go as creative as you want with the humble khichdi recipe. From using different types of dals to playing with spices, you can customise your bowl as per the palate. Some people also add vegetables for extra goodness. After all, each and every ingredient used in the recipe is fortified with immunity-boosting properties for a healthy and hearty meal. Pair it with some achar for added probiotics and voila! Click here for some of our favourite khichdi recipes.

2. Dal chawal for immunity:

Let's get it straight, diet doesn't mean giving up on rice. It is a staple for many Indians and can be digested very easily. All you need to do is, control the portion and pair it with some nutrient-rich foods to make for a balanced meal. One such perfect meal option is dal and chawal. Lentils are packed with various nutrients that help you stay full for long, alongside promoting immunity. Find here some delicious and healthy dal options to pair with your bowl of rice for an immunity-boosting meal.

3. Roti sabzi for immunity:

Roti sabzi is comfort and we absolutely can't deny it! It is wholesome and fulfilling and you will find it easily in every Indian household. And guess what, there's no end to sabzi recipes to pair with your roti. From seasonal vegetables to dal, dairy products, and other ingredients, you can use anything and everything to make your favourite bowl of sabzi. That's not all. You can go creative with roti as well. Besides the quintessential atta, you can also use multigrain, ragi, and various other ingredients to make immunity-boosting roti. Click here to learn more about different types of flours that you can use to prepare roti.

4. Rasam, rice, and ghee for immunity:

If you are even remotely aware of South Indian cuisine, then you know how popular a bowl of rasam and rice is. Rasam is a delicious liquid dish, also served with idli, vada, and dosa. It is a staple in many households and can be prepared in a variety of ways. A classic rasam is a spice blend that has a zesty and tangy flavour. Besides this quintessential recipe, there are so many rasam recipes that are equally loved. Pair it with some rice and a dollop of ghee for an immunity-boosting meal. Find here some of the most popular rasam recipes to try.

5. Soup and salad for immunity:

Soup is comforting and fulfilling as well. Pair it with a portion of salad made with leafy greens, fruits, and other healthy ingredients, and put together a meal that can help you nourish from within. Find some delicious soup recipes here. Click here for salad recipes.

So, what are you waiting for? Include these meals in your regime and make for an immunity-boosting meal. Eat healthy, and stay fit!