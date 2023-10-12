Eat These Foods This Fall For Healthier Gut, Brain & Immunity

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can benefit gut health

Fall, also known as autumn, is one of the four seasons in temperate climates, occurring after summer and before winter. It is characterised by cooler temperatures, shorter days, and the shedding of leaves from trees. The fall season can impact our health in a variety of ways. Keep reading as we share how it affects our health and how certain foods can help boost your health during fall.

Here's how the fall weather affects our gut health, brain health, and immunity:

1. Gut Health

Changes in weather and seasonal foods can impact gut health. In fall, diets may shift towards more warming foods and comfort meals, which can sometimes be heavier and less fibre-rich. This dietary shift, coupled with a decrease in physical activity during colder weather, may affect digestion and potentially impact gut health.

2. Brain Health

Fall weather can influence mental well-being. Reduced exposure to natural sunlight and shorter days can affect circadian rhythms, potentially leading to mood changes and even conditions like Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). However, it's worth noting that not everyone experiences these effects, and individual differences play a significant role.

3. Immunity

Fall weather can bring fluctuations in temperatures and humidity, creating an environment conducive to the spread of viruses. Furthermore, people tend to spend more time indoors, leading to closer contact and higher transmission rates. This increased exposure to pathogens might have implications for immune health. However, it's important to remember that maintaining good hygiene practices and a healthy lifestyle (exercise, sleep, balanced diet) remain crucial for supporting immunity.

Now that we understand how fall affects your health, here are some foods to help boost your health:

1. Pumpkin

Rich in fibre and antioxidants, pumpkins can support gut health by promoting smooth digestion and reducing inflammation.

2. Apples

Packed with fibre and vitamins, apples can improve gut health by aiding digestion and feeding healthy gut bacteria.

3. Fermented foods (e.g., yogurt, sauerkraut)

Fermented foods are rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut microbiome, boosting digestion and supporting immune function.

4. Walnuts

With high omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts can support brain health by improving cognitive function and reducing inflammation.

5. Spinach

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, spinach can enhance gut health by promoting healthy digestion and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

6. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and fibre, which can boost brain health by reducing inflammation and improving cognitive function.

7. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds that support a healthy gut microbiome, improving digestion and boosting immunity.

8. Turmeric

Curcumin, the main active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties that can support both gut and brain health.

9. Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon can enhance brain health by reducing inflammation, improving memory, and cognitive function.

10. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can benefit gut health by soothing digestive issues and reducing inflammation in the gut.

While fall weather can potentially impact gut health, brain health, and immunity, it is important to recognise that individual factors, such as genetics, lifestyle choices, and overall health, play a significant role in determining how susceptible an individual is to these effects. Seeking professional advice, like consulting a doctor or nutritionist, is always advisable for tailored information and guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.