Karishma Tanna Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Healthy Ladoo-Making Session

Karishma Tanna is a conscious, healthy eater, and often delights her fans with delectable glimpses from her culinary journeys. Her latest indulgence? Protein, fibre-rich ladoos that are too scrumptious to miss. In a video posted on Instagram, the 'Scoop' actress can be seen shaping small portions from a huge plate filled with a mixture of nuts and jaggery, cardamom powder, and other flavourful ingredients.Just like a desi pro, she indeed aced achieving the perfect round shapes of the ladoos. As the camera panned towards her cheerful face, she could also be seen flexing her skill by flaunting one delightful ball among them.

Alongside the video, Karishma revealed that these are protein, fibre-rich ladoos, which are perfect for a morning pre-workout snack or evening hunger pangs. In the caption, she wrote, "Who wants a recipe? Recipe by my MIL," and opened up about the entire process of making the healthiest ladoos.

To make these ladoos, you will need oats, makhana, ghee, jaggery, roasted cashews and almonds, raisins, and cardamom powder. Karishma Tanna suggests starting by dry-roasting the makhana and oats on a low flame, then semi-grinding them. Grind the roasted cashews and almonds as well, with the option of adding flaxseed. Mix the roasted, crushed nuts with a teaspoon of ghee. In a pan, melt the jaggery, then add the makhana, oats, nuts, and cardamom powder. Combine everything quickly, shape into ladoos, and store for a while before savouring.

Karishma Tanna seems to be deeply connected with her roots. Time and again, she has showcased her love for traditional foods. Previously, the actress revealed what makes her a "Gujju Queen" with a glimpse of her love for theplas. In a video on Instagram, she offered a peek inside the myriad of dishes she was all set to dive into during one of her shoots. It included wraps, sandwiches, salad bowls, and a fruit spread. Interestingly, she refused them all only to savour a plate of thepla. Click here to read more.

We are drooling over Karishma Tanna's foodie delights. Aren't you?