Insect Found In Food Served At Ahmedabad's 1944 The Hocco Kitchen, Food Authority Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine

A video showing an insect in a serving of khichdi at a popular restaurant in Ahmedabad has sparked concern online and prompted swift action from civic authorities, once again drawing attention to food safety standards in the city. The incident occurred at 1944 The Hocco Kitchen in Navrangpura. In the now-viral video circulating on social media platforms, a customer can be seen pointing out an insect in a bowl of khichdi that had been served at the restaurant.

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Complaint Leads To Inspection

According to Dr. Tejas Shah, Head of the Food Department at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the issue came to light after a customer filed a complaint with the civic body. Speaking to NDTV, he confirmed that officials conducted an inspection at the restaurant following the complaint and verified the presence of the insect in the food item.

₹5,000 Fine Imposed, Notice Issued

Following the inspection, the food safety department imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the restaurant and issued a notice directing it to maintain proper hygiene standards. Dr. Shah clarified that while some reports have suggested a higher penalty, the confirmed amount stands at ₹5,000 based on the findings of the inspection.

Preventive Measures Limited The Penalty

The AMC official further noted that the restaurant had already undertaken pest control measures and was largely compliant with civic norms. He added that in cases involving more serious violations, penalties can go up to ₹50,000. In this case, the relatively lower fine was imposed after considering that preventive steps were in place and no major lapses were observed beyond the reported incident.

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Gujarat Steps Up Food Safety Checks

The development comes amid intensified food safety checks across Gujarat. Authorities have been carrying out inspections at multiple establishments, taking action against those found violating hygiene norms. In a recent drive, over 600 kg of substandard food was destroyed and several restaurants were fined over quality concerns, indicating a broader push to tighten enforcement.

Officials have reiterated that food businesses must adhere strictly to prescribed hygiene standards, warning that repeat violations could invite stricter penalties or further action.