Indigestion Problem? These 3 Fibre-Rich Foods May Help Keep Your Tummy Troubles At Bay

Who doesn't like to lead a healthy and fit life? A healthy physical being ultimately leads to a healthy and sound mind. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative to consume a diet that is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. A healthy digestive system can contribute to a great extent in ensuring that one has a sound health. Foods that are power-packed with dietary fibres are known to boost digestion. A healthy digestive system can further help you in achieving your weight loss goals, as fibre tends to keep you full for longer, further keeping untimely hunger pangs at bay. If you are in quest of some high-fibre foods that could help you improve your digestive health, then we're here to help. Here is a list of three fibre-rich foods that can help boost digestion to a great extent:



Oats



Oats have become quite a popular breakfast option for many. But what make this whole grain so popular among all the fitness enthusiasts are its health-promoting properties. Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which takes time to digest and keeps us full for a longer time. Moreover, this yummy breakfast delight is known to boost our energy levels, which is quite important to kick-start our day.



Flaxseeds



Flaxseeds too are replete with dietary fibre. It is one of the healthiest seeds that are brimming with various healthy promoting properties. Available in crushed, ground and powdered form, flaxseeds can be added in your salad and smoothies. The fibre content in flaxseeds helps facilitates digestion and adds bulk to the stool. A smoother bowel movement is an indication of a healthy digestive system.



Lentils



Besides being rich in antioxidants, protein and essential nutrients, lentils are a rich source of dietary fibres. You can have them in dals, salads and soups to reap their maximum nutrition. Regular consumption of lentils will help in keeping your tummy troubles like constipation and indigestion at bay, but make sure you eat them in moderation.



Include the above-mentioned foods to your everyday diet and see the results yourself. Make sure you eat these foods in moderation as consuming anything in excess is not food for our digestion.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

