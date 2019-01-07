Indigestion Problem? Drink This Hot Lemonade With Ginger And Honey To Treat Tummy Woes

Indigestion and constipation are some common problems that people around the world are facing these days. Indigestion makes us feel full even when we have not eaten anything. Moreover, the discomfort that one has to face due to indigestion can be quite annoying. But how indigestion is caused, you ask? It is basically when the acid in our stomach drifts back to the oesophagus. It is also caused when our stomach is inflamed and causes irritation, resulting in heaviness, gas, fullness, et al. One can rely on medications but they may not be very helpful in the long run. But fret not; there are many natural home remedies to keep indigestion at bay without any side effects. One such natural remedy is hot lemonade with ginger and raw honey.

According to the book, "Healing Foods" by D. K. Publishing, "The thin skin and fibrous root of fresh ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can lessen the aches and pains, while honey is a natural antibiotic and lemon and mint have antibacterial benefits."

This natural concoction of hot lemonade with ginger and raw honey will not only keep indigestion at bay, but will also improve circulation and help fight cold and flu.

Ingredients:

To make this concoction, all you need is one 2-inch freshly grated ginger, 2 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon raw honey and 1 tsp chopped mint leaves.

How To Make:

Take a saucepan, add 2 cups of water and grated ginger to it and bring it to boil. Turn down the heat to low flame for 10 to 12 minutes. Now, strain the mixture in a vessel and add lemon juice to it. Add raw honey to it and mix well. Add some mint leaves and drink it hot. You may eat the mint leaves while drinking this concoction.

Try this home-based natural remedy and get rid of the discomfort caused by indigestion. Make sure you consult your doctor before adding this to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.