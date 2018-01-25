Increasing Intake of Vitamin D May Ease Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 4 Vitamin D Rich Foods 

Facing trouble with your bowel movement? Regular consumption of Vitamin D could help ease irritable bowel syndrome says a study. Irritable bowel syndrome or IBS is fast emerging to be one of the most common disorders faced by the urban settlements. IBS is an intestinal disorder causing pain in the stomach, wind, diarrhoea and constipation.The chronic and relapsing and functional disorder of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract not only takes a toll on your bowel movement but your daily life.Low Vitamin D status is common among the IBS population, revealed the researchers on basis of previous evidence.Lack of vitamin D has also been linked to the risk of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.According to researchers upping the intake of Vitamin D may help soothe those who have been suffering from the condition. Eating Vitamin D supplements may help ease symptoms which can include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation, the paper noted.Vitamin D was also shown to have the most benefit on quality of life in IBS patients, the study showed."It is evident from the findings that all people with IBS should have their Vitamin D levels tested and a large majority of them would benefit from supplements," said lead Bernard Corfe, from the University of Sheffield."IBS is a poorly understood condition which impacts severely on the quality of life of sufferers.There is no single known cause and likewise no single known cure," Corfe added, in a paper published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.For the study, the team reviewed seven studies: four observational studies and three randomised controlled trials on the relation between Vitamin D and IBS.Vitamin D refers to a group of several different forms of this vitamin. It is also popularly known as the sunshine vitamin. Since exposure to sun is one of the best sources of Vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for general well-being, including bone health, immune function, mental health as well as gut health.In addition to supplements you can also have your dose of natural sources of Vitamin D in these foods.Some studies suggest that including mushrooms in your diet four times a week may shoot up your Vitamin D levels. Mushrooms can naturally produce Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high Vitamin D, Vitamin C and iron.All kinds of fish are high on Vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more Vitamin D than less oily fish. Try salmon, mackerel, eel or tuna.Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites.There are very few natural food sources of Vitamin D, so make the most of them.(With Inputs IANS)