ICYMI: Inside Priyanka Chopra And Preity Zinta's Kids' Playdate With Cookies

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta share a wonderful friendship that spans across continents. The actors recently shared some pictures and glimpses of some quality time that they spent together in Los Angeles. Preity Zinta joined Priyanka Chopra to attend a Jonas Brothers' concert in Los Angeles. Not only are the actresses bonding over music, but their mutual love for food has also made it to the gram. Preity Zinta shared a snippet of some cookies enjoyed by her twin children Jai and Gia who were at a playdate with Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti. The adorable click won over the internet. Take a look:

"Generation Next," wrote Preity Zinta in the caption. She also used the hashtags #playdate, #Ting, #cuties in the click. We could see three cookies placed next to each other in the photograph. On one cookie, Priyanka Chopra's daughter's name 'Malti' was written in chocolate icing. Meanwhile, the other two had Preita Zinta's children's names - Jai and Gia - written on them. The fun-filled afternoon looked quite delicious judging from the cookies. We would love to see more playdates from the future generation of celebrity kids!

Preity Zinta had, earlier, penned a heartfelt post about the Jonas Brothers concert she attended with her friend Priyanka Chopra. "What a fun night. And what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much Priyanka Chopra for being such an amazing host," she wrote. Take a look at the post here.

We all know how big of a food-lover Preity Zinta is. She makes it a point to share some of the yummy food indulgences that she enjoys during her travels across the world. "So much travel in the last couple of months. Here is a sneak peek of our travels through food," she wrote in the caption. Take a look at the video here: