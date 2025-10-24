"I Take 100 Grams Of Protein": Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Protein In Women's Daily Diet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been admired for her commitment to fitness and clean eating. The actor, known for her disciplined lifestyle, recently shared details about her daily protein intake and how her diet choices have evolved over the years. While many may find her meals simple or repetitive, Samantha says they are designed to help her feel healthy, balanced and strong.

In a recent podcast with nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, the actor revealed, "I take 100 grams of protein and I am 50 kg." She ensures optimal protein intake for maintaining her overall health and wellness.

How Much Protein Should Women Consume Daily?

Speaking on Samantha's podcast, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explained that the average Indian woman weighing around 55-60 kilograms should ideally consume 60-80 grams of protein each day. "You can absolutely hit this much of veg protein with 200 grams of hung curd, 150 grams of paneer, three cups of thick dal, or about 600 grams of dal - this total is 80 grams," she said.

The nutritionist also mentioned that adding a good-quality protein powder can make it easier to reach one's daily protein target.

Balancing Protein With Carbs And Gut Cleansing

Nutritionist Rashi advises balancing macronutrients carefully, since vegetarian protein sources often come with additional carbohydrates or fats.

She further recommends that a "gut cleanse" significantly helps in increasing protein intake, noting that a weak gut may struggle to process large amounts of protein and could lead to issues like bloating or constipation.

Samantha's Shift To A Clean, Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Samantha also reflected on how her relationship with food has changed over the years. In another conversation with celebrity nutrition coach Ryan Fernando, she shared that as a teenager, she enjoyed junk food freely, often eating whatever she liked because she did not gain weight easily.

That perspective changed after the actor was diagnosed with myositis - a rare autoimmune condition that causes the immune system to attack the muscles. Since then, she has been following an anti-inflammatory diet that focuses on foods that suit her body and support healing.

Inside Samantha's Kitchen: What She Eats (And Avoids)

Sharing details of her must-have pantry staples, Samantha said her diet includes cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, along with healthy fats such as ghee and cold-pressed oils. She also relies heavily on anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric, celery, and acai berries.

Interestingly, the actor mentioned that while she avoids gluten completely, some otherwise healthy foods don't work for her. "Spinach and kale don't suit me," she admitted.

Through her evolving food journey, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to highlight the importance of mindful eating and understanding one's body rather than following diet trends without second thought.