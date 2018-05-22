Here's Why High Blood Pressure Is A Silent Killer; Trust These Natural Ways To Manage It Better

Over a billion people across the globe suffer from high blood pressure or hypertension. It may also be a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, foetal and maternal death in pregnancy, dementia and renal failure. In India, it is responsible for 57 percent of all stroke deaths and 24 percent coronary heart disease deaths. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which blood vessels have persistently raised pressure, putting them under increased stress; which means, higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump, which is why it leads to such cardio problems in the longer run.

What causes high blood pressure?

The exact cause of blood pressure is not clear. However, there are various lifestyle conditions that have been known to contribute to this problem. Factors like being overweight, binge-drinking alcohol, stress, excessive smoking, family history of high blood pressure, not getting enough physical exercises and old age may be causing high blood pressure.

How much blood pressure is ideal?

As per the American Heart Association, blood pressure over 140/90mmHg is considered to be high; while the optimal pressure is 120/80mmHg. However, this may depend from person to person. Therefore, it is important to consult a doctor to know your ideal blood pressure level.

How to manage high blood pressure naturally?

Here are a few tips that you can follow in order to manage high blood pressure.

1. Make sure you load up on greens

Green veggies are high in fibre and low in calories and come power-packed with magnesium, potassium, folate, et al, which are known to be key ingredients for lowering blood pressure.

2. Include bananas in your diet

Rich in potassium, bananas make amazing fruits for reducing blood pressure. Make sure you add them in your diet every single day.

3. Eat less amount of salt

Consume less salt as sodium consumption may cause a spike in the blood pressure. Excess sodium in your bloodstream can wreck the balance and reduce the ability of your kidneys to remove water, which further results in high blood pressure.

4. Eat watermelon

Watermelon contains amino acid known as L-citrulline that has been proven to lower blood pressure. It also promotes heart health; thanks to the presence of lycopene, fibre, potassium, et al, all of which have blood pressure lowering effects.

Ayurveda suggests a few ways to manage hypertension well:

As per the book of The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr. Vasant Lad,

Drink one cup of mango juice, followed about an hour later by half cup warm milk, with a pinch of cardamom, a pinch of nutmeg and one teaspoon of ghee. Mix orange juice and coconut water in a ratio of two parts orange to one part coconut. Drink half to one cup two to three times a day. Honey water can also help. Add a teaspoon of honey and five to 10 drops of apple cider vinegar to a cup of hot water, and drink it first thing in the morning.

Ensure that you consult your doctor before switching to these foods.