Hypertension: 3 Vegetable Juices To Manage High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is emerging to be one the most rampant cause of deaths across the globe. According to the WHO, high blood pressure causes close to 12.8% of total deaths in the world. Hypertension is defined as the condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. Hypertension or high blood pressure is becoming exceedingly common among both young and old. If left untreated high blood pressure may trigger stroke or heart attack. People who have a blood pressure higher than 130/90 mmHg, must consult experts as they are at an elevated risk of high blood pressure. A high blood pressure patient must take extra caution about his/her diet and lifestyle. Foods that are high on sodium are a strict no-no. High BP patients should also steer clear of heavily fried foods or foods that are laden with trans-fats. They should adopt a balanced diet with a good mix complex carbs, fibres and protein.



Vegetables rich in potassium and fibre are also advised to add in a high blood pressure diet. You can soup the, steam them or have them in curries. One of the ways is to juice them.

Here are 3 vegetable juices you can include in your high blood pressure diet.

1. Beetroot Juice



Beetroot is rich in nitrates. Nitrates help relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beetroot juice is believed to lower systolic blood pressure in just a matter of few hours.

2. Spinach juice

Spinach juice is a delicious way to reap most of spinach's health properties. The leafy veggie is an excellent source of potassium. Potassium helps relax the tension in your blood vessels and arteries, which enhances the blood flow circulation and brings down your elevated blood pressure levels. It is also rich in lutein. Lutein prevents thickening of walls of arteries, thus reducing the risk of heart attacks and blood pressure.

3. Carrot juice

Carrots are packed with potassium. Carrot makes for an extremely heart healthy veggie. According to the book, 'Healing Food' by DK Publishing, carrots also reduces risk of atherosclerosis and strokes.

So what are you waiting for? Grab hold of these delicious veggies and start juicing.

