Hrithik Roshan's 'No Carb Pizza' Is Winning The Internet

There is hardly anyone who does not like pizza. Even health-conscious celebs can't escape its magnetic pull. Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has crafted a guilt-free, zero-carb version of the Italian delight. So, what's his secret recipe? Hrithik decided to ditch the usual all-purpose flour dough and went for a healthier substitute - egg whites. Instead of the classic pizza and pasta sauce, he opted for sun-dried pesto for that zesty kick. When it comes to that gooey, irresistible cheese, he chose to replace it with a generous topping of smoked salmon and onions. Hrithik shared the picture of this healthy pizza in his Instagram Stories. He captioned the post by writing, "NO CARB PIZZA! Crust made from egg whites, sun-dried pesto on the base, smoked salmon with onions on top." He even sought the approval of his fitness trainer, Kris Gethin, asking, "Do you approve?"

If you're also following a fitness regimen, here are some delicious and nutritious recipes for you to explore. Take a look.

Here're Some Healthy Meal Recipes For You:

1. Oats Crust Pizza:

Swap traditional pizza crust for a healthier oat-based alternative. It is a guilt-free way to satisfy your pizza cravings with a nutritious twist. Click here for the recipe.

2. Beetroot Uttampam:

These vibrant, savoury uttapams are packed with the goodness of beetroots. They are a colourful and nutritious addition to your breakfast menu. Recipe here.

3. Mango Yoghurt Parfait:

A delightful combination of sweet mangoes and creamy yoghurt, this parfait is a tropical treat that is both satisfying and wholesome. Click here.

4. Moong Dal Nuggets:

These protein-packed nuggets are a perfect snack or appetizer option. They offer a crispy, non-fried coating with the goodness of moong dal inside. Detailed recipe here.

5. Non-fried Masala Banana Chips:

Enjoy the flavours of India with these spiced banana chips. They are a crunchy and guilt-free snack that does not involve deep frying. Click here and get the recipe.

If you have any other healthy recipes, do not forget to share them with us in the comment section.