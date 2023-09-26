'A Sacrifice I Choose' - Hrithik Roshan Lauds Importance Of Home-Cooked Meals While Travelling

Actor Hrithik Roshan talks about the value of home-cooked food. Photo: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Staying fit and healthy often involves many sacrifices. One may have to sacrifice favourite foods for nutrient-rich options. One may also have to sacrifice time spent in other pursuits to exercise or make additional efforts to stay active. Hrithik Roshan recently revealed a significant sacrifice that he makes to remain in good shape. The actor took to Instagram to give his followers this update. In the first photo, he is seen holding up a black container with food. In the next, he gives us a glimpse of the dish inside. Here's what can be spotted:

The box contained what looked to be chopped green capsicum, tomato slices and small tikki-like food items. These 'tikkis' seem to be the protein of the meal, as hinted at in the caption. Hrithik mentioned that he had "packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130 gm protein (cooked weight) + veggies. One meal every 3 hours." The food was reportedly cooked at home and not prepared by an external entity.

In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "Eating cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while travelling for a shoot schedule is a sacrifice I choose to make. I'm hungry. But sometimes you gotta "stay hungry"." He also asked his followers, "What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals?" Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Before this, Hrithik had lauded the importance of sleep and meditation along with diet. Posting a throwback photo from November 2022, he explained this three-pronged mantra for a healthy life. He said, "It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind and content disciplined days." He also called meditation his "joy." Read the full story here.

