Watch: Woman's Gift For Fitness Enthusiast Boyfriend Goes Viral, Here's Why

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @fitness_fashion_by_zyzztony

Deciding what to gift loved ones on a special occasion can sometimes be a harrowing task. But if we manage to hit the nail on the head and find the perfect gift, it seems worth all the effort. Those wanting to find a thoughtful gift for their significant other may want to take notes from a video currently making the rounds online. This viral Instagram reel shows a woman's heartwarming choice of gift for her boyfriend, who is a fitness enthusiast. People on the internet are loving her gesture. Find out more about it below.

The clip first shows a woman walking on the street holding a large black container. She is then observed entering the car (where the camera is positioned) and handing it over to a man, who seems to be her boyfriend. The man looks ecstatic about receiving such a gift, and kisses and hugs his girlfriend to thank her. Part of the text on the video reads, "Bracelet to sab dete hai meri wali to protein deti hai. [Everyone gives bracelets, but my girlfriend gifts protein.]" Watch the full video here:

The video has received 1.8 million views so far and has won many hearts online. Several Instagram users have appreciated the woman's thoughtfulness. Read some of the reactions below:

"Bro winning in life."

"She is the best."

"Never break her heart, she is queen."

"So cute."

"Nothing better than this."

"Ladki hai best apki!" ["Your girlfriend is the best."]

"Bhai tu bohot lucky hai." [You are very lucky."]

What did you think of the gesture? Let us know in the comments below.

