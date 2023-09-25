'Flavour With A Twist': What Was So Special About Bhagyashree's latest Chai Session

Bhagyashree is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Photo Credit: Instagram/Bhagyashree

There is nothing quite like kick-starting your day with a steaming cup of tea. The process is simple: sugar and tea leaves go into boiling water, sometimes with a sprinkle of spices like cardamom and cinnamon. Add milk, let it boil, and the tea is ready to be served. But have you ever ventured into the world of tandoori tea? If not, actress Bhagyashree took her Instagram followers on a delightful journey to Udaipur, where she savoured this intriguing concoction. Recently, she delighted her fans by sharing a video showing the preparation of this tandoori wonder and adding a unique twist to her tea tales.

In the video shared by Bhagyashree, a skilled vendor extracted a piping hot kulhad from a tandoor. With precision, he carefully placed the kulhad into a golden vessel. The heat of the kulhad then caused the tea to bubble and simmer. The process continued as the kulhad was repeatedly dipped into the tea, extracting the rich flavours of the baked mitti (clay). After that, Bhagyashree relished a kulhad filled with this unique tandoori chai. In her caption, she wrote, "Tandoori Chai! A novelty in Udaipur. Adrak waali chai brought nicely to a boil and then dipped into a kullad... taken straight out of the tandoor.. to infuse the aroma of the baked mitti....a flavor with a twist! Chai lovers....Taste karke toh dekho! [taste it yourself]"

Take a look at the video:

Bhagyashree's love for food knows no bounds. Not too long ago, she, along with her husband Himalaya Dasani, enjoyed a delightful South Indian meal, and the evidence was all over her Instagram video. The video unfolded through a series of clips, revealing the couple relishing an array of delectable treats served on traditional banana leaves. Their plates were featuring medu vadas, rava dosas, sambar, rasam, podi masala, and a colourful assortment of chutneys. To end their date on a sweet note, they savoured a bowl of comforting payasam. Bhagyashree summed it up perfectly in her caption, "Mon-date! Begin your week well!"

On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in the movies 'Chatrapathi' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.