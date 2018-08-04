How High Protein Diet Can Help You Lose Weight; Include These High Protein Foods

Protein is one of the most important nutrients for weight loss. A high protein diet boosts metabolism, reduces appetite and changes numerous weight-regulating hormones. Not only can it help shed kilos, but also burn that stubborn belly fat. Of course, it is important to pair proteins with other essential nutrients in order to keep the body healthy, but the idea is to include more protein in order to help you lose weight. So, what exactly does protein do in your body? Should you eliminate carbohydrates completely? We answer these questions and tell you some high protein foods that you will need to add in your daily diet.

Weight loss: How high protein diet helps lose weight:

Your weight is actively regulated by your brain, in an area known as hypothalamus. In order for your brain to process how much to eat, it processes many different types of information. A higher protein intake tends to increase the levels of satiety hormones, while reducing your hunger hormones ghrelin. By reducing carbs and fats in your diet and increase protein intake, you tend to decrease the hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones. Proteins are hard to digest and metabolise; therefore it takes time to digest, so you feel less hungry through the day. This means that you will consume lesser calories. Protein is responsible for boosting metabolism, due to the high thermic effect and other factors. By making you burn more calories; high protein diets have a metabolic advantage over diets lower in protein. Protein can reduce hunger and appetite. You end up eating lesser calories without having to count calories or consciously control portions. Protein works equally on both sides- calories in and calories out. Eating plenty of protein can reduce muscle loss, which should help keep your metabolic rate higher as you lose body fat.

How much protein should one take on a daily basis?

According to the Dietary Reference Intake (DRI), the protein intake for an average man and woman should be 56 grams and 46 grams respectively.

High protein foods you should include in your diet to lose weight:

1. Eggs

Your breakfast food is highly nutritious and full of good quality proteins. One large boiled egg contains almost no carbs and about 13 grams of proteins.

2. Tofu

It's a favourite food amongst vegetarians and vegans. A 100 gram of serving of tofu contains about 9 grams of high quality protein and zero carbs.

3. Lentils

A 100 gram of serving of boiled lentils contains 9 grams of proteins. In fact, lentils also contain eight grams of dietary fibre too.

4. Oats

One of the healthiest foods is oats, which contains high-quality fibre and almost 17 grams of protein, per 100 grams of its serving.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a popular choice among fitness lovers. It contains no carbohydrates and 10 grams of protein per 100 gram.

6. Tuna

The saltwater fish tuna is one of the best sources of lean proteins, as it has zero carbohydrates and a whopping 30 grams of proteins per 100 gram of serving.