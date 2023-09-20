How Can You Keep Homemade Tomato Paste Fresh For An Entire Month?

Tomato puree is a super versatile ingredient in your kitchen. Photo Credit: iStock

If you're a foodie like us, you probably share our passion for cooking a variety of delectable dishes, right? We fully understand the joy of creating mouthwatering meals in your kitchen, but it's equally crucial to work efficiently and save time. Gone are the days when our mothers and grandmothers would spend hours in the kitchen, meticulously preparing our favourite dishes. Today, in the midst of our busy schedules, it's essential to streamline our culinary efforts. That's why we set aside some time each week for chopping and grinding ingredients for later use. One item we always have on hand is tomato paste/puree.

However, in the process, we've often encountered an unpleasant odour emanating from the paste. Consequently, a significant portion of tomato puree often ends up in the trash in an attempt to salvage our dishes and avoid any potential contamination. Can you relate to this scenario? Now, what if we told you there's a simple solution to this problem? You can prepare tomato paste with some essential tips and store it without any worries. Today, we're excited to share with you an easy and proven hack by Chef Guntas Sethi, which allows you to store homemade tomato paste for up to a month. Doesn't that sound like a relief? Without further ado, let's dive into the process.

Unlocking The Versatility Of Tomato Paste: A Must-Have Kitchen Ingredient:

Call it a fruit or a vegetable; tomato is just the element to add some colour and tanginess to your dish. It has a fruity flavour that instantly elevates your overall meal experience. And making a puree of it will help you achieve various culinary purposes. Let's find out how you can go versatile with a bowl of tomato paste.

- Add it to curry, sabzi, or any gravy-based dish for some colour, taste, and thickness.

- Add some chopped onion, green chilli, coriander, and a few masalas to prepare a dip for your snacks.

- Use it as a major element to prepare the sauce for your pizza or pasta arrabbiata.

- Cook it with some salt, sugar, and desi spices for a delicious chutney for your meal.

Also Read: Tomato Sauce Or Ketchup? Know The Difference To Pick The Right One

How To Make Tomato Paste At Home:

Chef Guntas explains, "The tomato paste packs a punch with its rich and robust flavours. It is a key ingredient in various cuisines, and unlike other tomato purees, this homemade version is thicker and intensifies the tomato flavours so much more!"

To prepare the paste, she first added tomatoes to a blender and pureed them well. Then, she strained the puree to eliminate pulps and seeds. Next, she added it to a pan along with some salt and allowed it to simmer. Make sure you stir it well and scrape the sides of the pot at regular intervals. "It's ready when all the moisture has evaporated," the Chef explains.

How To Store Homemade Tomato Paste For A Month:

How you store homemade paste is as important as how you make it. Start by sterilising an airtight jar and then let it dry completely - the idea is to avoid moisture as much as possible. Once the jar is ready, add the tomato paste, drizzle some olive oil, and refrigerate. Make sure you add the paste to the container once it cools down completely.

Try making tomato paste following this process by Chef Guntas Sethi and let us know how effective it was. Happy cooking!