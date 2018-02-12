Holi 2018 Special: Date, Significance, History, Celebrations And Feast!

Highlights Every festival in India is celebrated with much zeal Holi known as the festival of colours will be celebrated on 2nd March Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is slated to be celebrated on 1st March

Holi 2018: Significance and history of the festival

Every festival in India is celebrated with much zeal; one of these most significant spring festivals is Holi, also known as the festival of colours, which will be celebrated this year on 2nd March, 2018. Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is slated to be celebrated on 1st March, 2018. It starts on the evening of the Purnima falling in the Vikram Samvat Hindu Calendar month of Phalguna. One of the most vibrant Hindu festivals, Holi is associated with the arrival of the spring season and marks the end of the winter season. It's a festive day to meet loved ones, play with colours, enjoy a delicious feast and begin afresh.

Various stories are associated with Holi, one of them being the tale of Prahlad and Hiranyakahsyap. According to the legend, there was a powerful yet despicable king Hiranyakashyap who considered himself to be God and wanted everyone around him to worship him like they worshipped God. To his annoyance, Prahlad, his son, a noble soul started worshipping Lord Vishnu instead and refused taking his father's orders despite many threats given to him. Angry at his son's disobedience, Hiranyakashyap pronounced multiple punishments, none of which affected the little boy. Holika, the demon king's evil sister tricked Prahlad into sitting with him on a pyre with her. Holika wore a cloak that made her immune to injury from fire, while Prahlad had nothing to save himself with. As the fire blazed, the cloak flew from Holika and covered Prahlad instead. This way the son survived and his evil aunt burned to ashes on the spot. This is also why this festival celebrates the symbolic victory of good over evil.

Holi 2018: How is the festival celebrated?

The festival of colours is celebrated with much fevour by people across the country. On Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, a holy bonfire is lit just before the day of Holi signifying the burning of evil desires and ego along with negativity. The next day, on the morning of Badi Holi, loved ones bond over colours, dancing, singing and of course an elaborate feast. You can see streets coloured with hues of pink, yellow, green and red and spot people meeting and greeting their friends and family everywhere.



Holi 2018: What do people feast on the festival of colours?

One of the most popular sweet that makes up this festival is Gujiya, a khoya-filled fried dumpling. Apart from this, thandai, gol gappe, dal kachori, paapri chaat, kachoris, dahi bhalle, chhole bhature, kanji vada, assortment of namkeens and so much more make for an elaborate Holi feast.



Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy and Safe Holi 2018!