Holi 2018: Top 5 Tips To Keep In Mind For A Healthy And Safe Holi

Holi is as much a festival of fun, frolic, colors and merry making, as it's a celebration of everything that's lively and youthful. However, health must never be compromised for the sake of fun. Indian festivals are diverse and it's a joy to partake in every single tradition and custom related to them. Holi is no exception to this. In fact, it's one of the most important Hindu festivals and is celebrated with much fanfare by the community, across the world. On the other hand, a lot of people also indulge in activities which aren't really safe and healthy.

For example, using chemicals in colors is sadly very common during Holi. These chemicals might penetrate the top layer of your skin and cause a breakout of acne and rashes. Moreover, there are people who purchase sweets which might be adulterated and lead to digestive problems. (Also Read: Holi 2018: What To Eat And Drink During Holi- A Complete Guide)

Here are some tips you must keep in mind to celebrate a safe and healthy Holi 2018:

1. Drink Plenty Of Water

You might get dehydrated due to all the running around and chasing your friends that you are likely to do. Since Holi falls in a summer month, it's essential that you drink enough water.

2. Check Your Khoya For Purity

Adulterated khoya and mawa are unfortunately common in the market during Holi time. Make sure you test these ingredients for purity before you put them in sweets.

3. Use Natural Homemade Colours

Store-bough Holi colours may harm your skin and hair. Try and make natural colours from flowers like marigold and kitchen ingredients like sandalwood and turmeric.

4. Use Kitchen Ingredients To Remove Colour

Avoid using harsh chemical shampoos and soaps to get rid of colour from your skin. Use ingredients like wheat flour powder and lemon to gently remove the colours. (Also Read: This One Kitchen Ingredient Will Be Your Best Friend This Holi)

5. Wash Your Hands Every Time You Touch Food

Since a lot of the Holi colours are in the form of fine powders, they often tend to get mixed up in boxes of dry fruits, nuts and sweets that you put out for guests. Make sure you keep your food covered and also wash your hands properly every time you reach for that plate of goodies.

One more important thing to remember is to prevent excessive wastage of water.

Have a safe and Happy Holi 2018!