High Gluten Diet In Pregnancy May Up Diabetes Risk In Kids: 3 Gluten free-Diabetic Friendly Flours

Pregnant women consuming high amount of gluten in their diet may be putting their children at the risk of developing Type-1 diabetes. Higher consumption of gluten -- proteins found in wheat, rye, and barley is not recommended for women during pregnancy said a latest study published by the journal BMJ.

The findings, led by Julie Antvorskov from the Bartholin Institute in Denmark, showed that children of women with an intake of 20g per day or more gluten had double the risk of developing Type-1 diabetes, compared to those with less than 7g per day.

The findings revealed that the risk factor increased proportionally with the mother's gluten intake of 10g per day during pregnancy.

Doctors as well as public "should be aware of the possibility that consuming large amounts of gluten might be associated with an increased risk for the child to develop Type-1 diabetes," the researchers stated.

For the study, the team analysed 63,529 pregnant women to examine whether gluten intake during pregnancy is associated with subsequent risk of Type-1 diabetes in children.Even after considering potentially influential factors such as mother's age, weight (BMI), total energy intake, and smoking during pregnancy, 247 cases of Type-1 diabetes were identified (a rate of 0.37 per cent).

The researchers said that it is too early to change dietary recommendations on gluten intake in pregnancy. More studies are needed to identify whether the proposed association is really driven by gluten or by something else in the grains or the diet.

Here are 3 gluten-free and diabetic friendly flours you can choose to include in your pregnancy diet:

1. Buckwheat Flour (Kuttu)

Buckwheat flour is made by grinding the buckwheat grain, which can be found in two varieties - white buckwheat and dark buckwheat (commonly called Kuttu in India). Buckwheat has a strong flavour. Buckwheat has high fiber content. Fiber in buckwheat is present in all 3 forms – soluble fiber, insoluble fiber and resistant starch. Fibre delays metabolism of sugar which prevents blood sugar surge.

2. Sorghum (Jowar)

Sorghum is called Jowar in India and is an ancient cereal grain. It is a 100 percent whole grain kernel that is ground into fine flour which can be used in a variety of ways.. It is a good source of protein, iron, B vitamins and dietary fiber. It is high in antioxidants. It absorbs a lot of water and is best used in combination with flour.

3. Ragi

Ragi flour is prepared by either crushing dried grains or spouting, drying and then grinding them. Popularly known as Finger Millet or Nachni in North India, ragi is a rich source of good carbohydrates and since it is too tiny to be polished or processed it is mostly consumed in its purest form. It is rich in fiber that helps with weight loss and diabetes. It is rich source of calcium, amino acids and Vitamin D too.

(With inputs IANS)