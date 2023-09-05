High Cholesterol? These 5 Nourishing Drinks Will Help Manage It

Drinks For Cholesterol

Drinks for Cholesterol: Nowadays, most of our diet is dominated by foods that are either fried or have a high fat content. Having them occasionally isn't problematic, but if consumed regularly, they can cause several health issues - high cholesterol being one of them. Our body produces two types of cholesterol: HDL and LDL. While the former is good cholesterol, the latter is termed bad cholesterol and affects our heart health. In order to manage it, we must be conscious of what we eat and drink on a daily basis. Throwing light on this, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "Your daily diet plays an important role in attaining and maintaining your health goals. High cholesterol can be prevented and effectively controlled by a combination of a good diet, regular exercise, an ideal body weight, and an overall healthy lifestyle. Keeping this in mind, here are some nourishing drinks that can help manage cholesterol:

Here Are 5 Best Drinks For Managing Cholesterol:

1. Green Tea:

Green tea offers a host of health benefits, including cholesterol management. The presence of an antioxidant called catechins in it is what makes it so beneficial for managing cholesterol. Consuming green tea is particularly beneficial for lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) levels. According to a study conducted by the National Institute Of Health (NIH), green tea intake significantly lowered LDL levels in both normal and overweight people.

2. Tomato Juice:

If you prefer tangy drinks, then tomato juice is a great option for you. Tomatoes contain a compound called lycopene, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. While you can still consume raw tomatoes, having them in juice form helps increase their lycopene content. In a journal published by researchers from Cambridge University, daily consumption of tomato juice resulted in a significant decrease in bad cholesterol levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Soy Milk:

Another wonderful drink that can do wonders for managing cholesterol is soy milk. Since soy milk is plant-based, it has very little saturated fat, which in turn does not increase cholesterol levels. As per the National Institute Of Health (NIH), a 25-gram dose of daily soy protein from soy milk led to a 5% lowering of LDL levels in adults as compared to consuming regular milk.

4. Oat Milk:

Oat milk, too, is considered quite beneficial for keeping cholesterol levels under check. Just like soy milk, oat milk doesn't contain any saturated fat. Consuming it on a regular basis may lower bad cholesterol in the blood. In a study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH), consumption of 0.75-1 litre of oat milk resulted in decreased LDL levels. Apart from being good for cholesterol management, it is also enriched with protein.

5. Orange Juice:

Orange juice is not only an excellent source of vitamins but can also help manage cholesterol levels. While you can certainly buy store-bought orange juice, making it fresh at home is a better choice as it is devoid of any preservatives. According to the book 'Healing Foods', pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds present in orange juice can slow down the process of hardening of the arteries and reduce "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood.

Make these drinks a part of your daily routine and see the difference they will bring.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.