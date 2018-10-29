High Carbohydrate Diet May Induce Obesity And Diabetes; Low-Carb Foods To Eat

According to a study published in the journal PLOS Genetics, researchers have identified a DNA mutation common in animals that may explain why a diet high in carbohydrates induces obesity and diabetes in some but not others. The study showed a difference between two sets of the fruit flies when feeding with alternate diets high in protein and high in carbohydrates. Fruit fly larvae with a noted mitochondrial DNA mutation showed a pronounced increase in development when eating high carbohydrate diet of banana, but stagnated on a high protein diet of passion fruit. Conversely, fruit fly larvae without that mutation thrived on the high protein diet, but dropped in frequency when put on carbohydrates.

As per most health experts, ingesting too many high carbohydrate foods may up the chances of developing many health conditions, including weight gain and diabetes. Here are more reasons to avoid high carb diet.

One of the biggest disadvantages of eating too much high carb diet is that it may cause weight gain. Our body uses carbs for fuel during our workouts. However, when there is an excessive amount of carbs in any meal, the body doesn't know what to do with too much of it, further turning it into body fat.

Another health risk is that is ups the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Ingesting too much carbs puts your blood sugar levels into overdrive, and your insulin production comes to a halt, thereby, making you vulnerable for diabetes.

Foods high in carbs are also high in fats. Whether it is unhealthy or healthy fat, when ingested in large proportions, it may cause your arteries' walls to thicken up, leading to heart attack or stroke.

Consuming too many carbs may affect your cognitive health. Any diabetic ingesting too many carbs may experience a significant fall in blood sugar levels can experience brain fog.

High carb foods that you should avoid

Avoid sodas, sugary drinks, pasta, breads, cooked rice, beer, chocolate bars, et al to ensure you don't ruin your health. In fact you should stick to low carb foods that not only are healthy alternatives but also help you lose weight, the healthy way. Here are some low carb foods that you can include in your daily diet.