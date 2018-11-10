High BP, Smoking Makes Women More Prone To Heart Attack: Foods To Prevent Heart Problems And Blood Pressure

The rate of heart attacks in men remains three times higher than in women, according to researchers at the University of Oxford. But the study identified that those three individual factors - smoking and high blood pressure -- are more likely to be linked to heart attacks in women, showing the need for more awareness efforts targeted at women on the issue of heart diseases. The findings appeared in the journal BMJ. Nearly half a million British people enrolled in the UK Biobank were studied. They were between the ages of 40 and 69 and were recruited between 2006 and 2010. They were followed for an average of seven years by researchers. Of the 471,998 participants, none had a history of cardiovascular diseases. The researchers found that 5,081 of those people had their first heart attack during the course of the study, 28.8 per cent of them women.



High blood pressure was the leading factor; it raised a woman's risk of heart attack by 83 per cent more than it raised the risk in a man. Smoking raised a woman's risk of heart attack 55 per cent more as compared to men. Studies have identified some risk factors affecting women at a higher rate than men. Millett's study examined the impact of three such risk factors and found that their disproportionate impact on women persisted across age.

Foods For Healthy Heart | Foods To Prevent Heart Problems



1. Amla or Indian Gooseberry: The Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C, which is one of the best nutrients to consume for a healthy heart. Other vitamin C rich foods include oranges and lemons.



2. Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, acai berries etc., are extremely rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation and reduce risks of heart diseases. Blueberries contain anthocanins, which are antioxidants important for lowering cholesterol levels.



3. Fatty Fish: Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for a healthy heart. Fatty fish like salmon is rich in this essential nutrient and including it in your diet is great for your heart. Some common vegetarian sources of omega 3 include chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, etc.



4. Oatmeal: This basic breakfast might just help in preventing a potentially fatal condition by protecting your heart. Oats are very rich in soluble fibre, which is key to maintaining a healthy heart. Oats also contain beta glucan, which fights build-up of fats or lipids in the body.



Foods For High Blood Pressure | Foods To Prevent High Blood Pressure



1. Banana: Bananas aren't just sweet and low in sodium; they're also rich in potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. To incorporate more bananas into your diet- add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.



2. Spinach: This green leafy delight is low in calories, high in fibre, and packed with nutrients like potassium, folate, magnesium - key ingredients for lowering and maintaining blood pressure levels. Add fresh spinach leaves to salads or sandwiches.



3. Watermelon: It contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has proven to lower blood pressure. Watermelon is a heart health promoting food loaded with fibre, lycopenes, vitamin A and potassium. All these nutrients have blood pressure-lowering effects.



4. Beetroot: This root veggie is rich in nitrates, which is thought to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Drinking a glass of beet juice can yield a five-point drop in blood pressure, according to a 2012 Australian study. The effect might be even greater over the long term if they are drinking it day upon day.

