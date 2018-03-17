High Blood Sugar May Be Linked To Heart Problems; These Foods May Regulate Diabetes

According to a study published in the Lancet Diabetes, people who have slightly elevated blood sugar levels that's not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis may still have a higher risk of heart and kidney disease than individuals with normal blood sugar. Diabetes has long been associated with an increased risk of heart disease. Plenty of previous research also ties diabetes to an increased risk of kidney disease.

For the study, researchers examined a nationally representative sample of 27,971 adults surveyed in four waves. Researchers estimated the number of adults with pre-diabetes increased from 56.2 million at the start of the study period to 78.5 million by the end. By the end of the study, many people with pre-diabetes had risk factors for heart and kidney problems. 37 percent had high blood pressure, 51 percent had high cholesterol, 24 percent smoked, five percent had reduced blood filtration by the kidneys, and eight percent had elevated levels of the protein albumin in the urine that suggested impaired kidney function.

Researchers suggest that people with slightly elevated blood sugar should still take steps to get it down to a healthy level. While exercising and healthy lifestyle may bring down the blood sugar levels, it is also the diet that matters. We suggest some foods that may help regulate and maintain blood sugar levels.

1. Barley

Barley can help reduce your appetite as well as your blood sugar levels. You can also include whole grains like oats, brown rice and millets.

2. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a host of minerals and vitamins that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. Include a mix of 50 grams of nuts in your daily diet to control high blood sugar levels.

3. Fenugreek seeds

A teaspoon of fenugreek seeds turmeric powder and amla powder with warm water thrice a day to control high blood sugar levels. You can also soak fenugreek seeds soaked in water every morning.

4. Protein rich foods

Proteins from eggs, meat, fish and chicken or vegetarian sources like dal, soy, besan, paneer, et al help control blood sugar levels. Studies have proven that proteins have a neutral effect on blood glucose levels.

Consult a doctor before switching to these foods.