High Blood Pressure? Diet and Exercise Key For Better Management, Say Experts High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high.

According to a study published in the medical journal the Lancet Global health on account of World Hypertension Day, revealed some startling numbers. It said that about 34.5 per cent of people worldwide had elevated blood pressure, which is above 140/90mmHg, the normal blood pressure. The findings revealed that about 17 percent of them were not even taking adequate treatment, and 46 percent were receiving treatment but still had uncontrolled blood pressure.



The global study also revealed that every third person worldwide suffers from high blood pressure but remains unaware of it.



The rising prevalence of hypertension despite the various medications available to control blood pressure has been a persistent challenge were health experts across the globe. According to experts, the management of high blood pressure calls for a wholesome approach and diet and exercise play key role, in addition to the adequate treatment.



People with high blood pressure must steer clear of salt and oily food, include fibre rich fruits in their diet. Daily exercise of light physical activity is also helpful in regulating blood pressure levels.

According to Parmeet Kaur, Dietitian, Narayana Hrudayalaya, "The hypertension diet should have foods with high magnesium, potassium and fibre content in it. They should be necessarily low in sodium." Here's the blood pressure diet you need to follow.



Parmeet Kaur adds, "Foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids include fatty fish such as salmon, herring, mackerel, tuna, etc. These foods cut down the triglyceride count and reduce inflammation."

People with high blood pressure almost always find themselves in a fix when it comes to limited snacking options. Macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora gives out some interesting ideas, "Loading up on foods rich in potassium and magnesium is very essential for those dealing with high blood pressure. Dates, prunes, bananas, pomegranate, walnuts, healthy fats, pumpkin seeds and coconut flesh are good options to snack into." Here are some foods that you must include in your high blood pressure diet today.

Banana



Bananas are rich in potassium which helps lower blood pressure. You can add it to your cereal, cake, bread, smoothies and milkshakes.



Spinach



Spinach is low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with nutrients like potassium, folate, magnesium - key ingredients for lowering and maintaining blood pressure levels.



Celery



Eating as few as four celery stalks a day can reduce high blood pressure. It contains phytochemicals known as phthalides that relax the muscle tissue in the artery walls, enabling increased blood flow and, in turn, lowering blood pressure.



Oatmeal



Oatmeal is high in fiber & whole grains that help your body maintain a healthy blood pressure. It helps reduce both your systolic and diastolic pressure. This low-sodium food can be prepared as a hot cereal and topped with fruit or used in pancakes.

Load up on these foods and prevent the untimely spikes in your blood pressure.









