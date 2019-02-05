Here's Why You Should Send Your Children Out To Play Everyday

Is your child too obsessed with video games? It is time you make him/her understand the value of going out in the sun. According to a latest study published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology, children must go out and play with other neighbourhood kids frequently. Doing so would boost their overall fitness and health.



Parents who home-school their children may think that putting them into organised sports and physical activities could keep them fit but the young ones need much more for their growth and development. For the study, researchers studied data gathered from 100 home-schooled children aged between 10-17.

The researchers said that the problem lies in how much activity is part of the organised regimen. Parents should try to give their children more time for unstructured physical activity daily.

"Parents know if they ... don't see their kids breathing and sweating hard, then they're not getting enough exercise," Kabiri said.

"So there should be more opportunities for unstructured activity. Get your kids outside and let them run around and play with the neighbourhood kids and ride their bikes."

Children should ideally get about an hour of aerobic activity a day, says the WHO. However other studies have said that children involved in non-elite sports actually get only 20-30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise they require.



Good Eating Habits For Children

Along with the playtime, parents should also be taking extra care of their children's diet. Children aged between 10-17 are in their most crucial phase of growth and development. Here are some common good eating habits you can ensure for your children:

1. Include a lot of seasonal and fresh fruits in their diet. This would ensure steady inflow of vital antioxidants and minerals. Make sure the fruits are kept within reach.

2. Have ample Vitamin D and calcium-enriched foods; this helps build strong bones and teeth. Some of the best sources of vitamin D are milk, mushrooms and oranges.

3. Cut down on processed food and junk food intake. Increased intake of junk food has been associated with obesity.

4. Munch on nuts and dry fruits. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts like walnuts and almonds help boost brain power and heart health.



(With inputs IANS)

