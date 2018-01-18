Here's How You Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

The environment of the room matters a lot for a healthy sleep. Most often people require a dark, quiet and cold room. Exercise has also been found beneficial for a healthy sleep, especially when it comes to increasing the quality of sleep. Even small amounts of exercise during the day could help you to meet the needs. Eating habits too play an important role. Food and drinks that are high in sugar, caffeine, and proteins have the tendency to keep you awake.
Here are some of the foods that can help you get a sound sleep:
Walnuts: Walnuts are an excellent source of sleep-inducing amino acid tryptophan. Walnuts also have melatinin, known as 'body clock' hormone, that is responsible to set the sleeping patterns and also helps in falling asleep faster.
Almonds: Almonds are a great source of magnesium which helps in staying asleep and also helps in building bones.
Tart Cherry Juice: It naturally boosts the levels of melatonin in the body.
Dairy Products: Dairy products are extremely rich in calcium, and tryptophan found in milk, yogurt and cheese helps to produce sleep-triggering melatonin.
Crustaceans: Shrimps and lobsters are also an excellent source of sleep inducing amino-acid tryptophan.
Honey: Its natural sugars helps in raising the insulin slightly, permitting tryptophan to enter the brain more flexibly.
