Here's How You Can Get A Better Night's Sleep

Having a healthy night's sleep is of utmost importance to maintain proper functioning of the body. However, many adults have trouble in going to sleep. The Centres of Disease Control and Prevention has called it as a 'Public health epidemic'. According to the National Sleep Foundation, "Sleep is not actually when our body and mind is resting, it is an active duration in which various necessary processing and strengthening takes place. Sleep provides with some important functions, and is crucial for ideal health and healthy well-being." Apart from causing mental and physical fatigue, lack of sleep can also cause stress and depression. The body has a regular sleep pattern to follow. Here are some tips for improving your sleep:The environment of the room matters a lot for a healthy sleep. Most often people require a dark, quiet and cold room. Exercise has also been found beneficial for a healthy sleep, especially when it comes to increasing the quality of sleep. Even small amounts of exercise during the day could help you to meet the needs. Eating habits too play an important role. Food and drinks that are high in sugar, caffeine, and proteins have the tendency to keep you awake.Walnuts are an excellent source of sleep-inducing amino acid tryptophan. Walnuts also have melatinin, known as 'body clock' hormone, that is responsible to set the sleeping patterns and also helps in falling asleep faster.Almonds are a great source of magnesium which helps in staying asleep and also helps in building bones.It naturally boosts the levels of melatonin in the body.Dairy products are extremely rich in calcium, and tryptophan found in milk, yogurt and cheese helps to produce sleep-triggering melatonin.Shrimps and lobsters are also an excellent source of sleep inducing amino-acid tryptophan.Its natural sugars helps in raising the insulin slightly, permitting tryptophan to enter the brain more flexibly.It has lactucarium which has soothing properties.