Here’s Why Nuts Are Your Best Friends For Heart-Health; Load Up On These Nuts

According to the journal Heart, regular intake of nuts is associated with lower risk of heart rhythm irregularity. According to a new research conducted by BMJ, eating several servings of nuts every week may help lower the risk of developing the heart rhythm irregularity, atrial fibrillation, also known as heart flutter. The level of consumption may also lessen the risk of developing the heart failure, although the findings are less consistent, the research indicated.

Previous studies have suggested that eating nuts regularly is associated with a lower risk of heart disease/stroke and associated death, but it's not clear which particular aspects of cardiovascular disease nut consumption may be linked to. For the study, the researchers completed Food Frequency Questionnaire responses and lifestyle information from more than 61,000 Swedish 45-83 year olds. Their cardiovascular health was then tracked for 17 years or until death, whichever came first.

People who ate nuts tended to be better educated and to have healthier lifestyles than those who didn't include nuts in their diet. They were also less likely to smoke or to have a history of high blood pressure. And they were leaner, more physically active, drank more alcohol and ate more fruit, and vegetables. But when several potentially influencial known risk factors were accounted for including lifestyle, general diet, diabetes, and family history, only associations with atrial fibrillation and with heart failure emerged.

The more often nuts were included in the diet, the lower was the associated was the risk of atrial fibrillation, the findings showed.

Here are the nuts that you should eat on a daily basis.

1. Walnuts

Walnut is one of the best nuts for heart health. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that may help provide prevent the development of erratic heart rhythms. Omega-3 fatty acids may also prevent blood clots. It also has antioxidants more than any other nut.

2. Pistachios

Pistachios have a low glycemic index are naturally cholesterol free, and are good sources of protein, fibre and antioxidants. These qualities make them great for preventing the risk of obesity and heart disease.

3. Almonds

Reular consumption of nuts is linked lowering LDL cholesterol levels in innumerable studies. They are rich in mono-unsaturated fats, fibre, plant protein, tocopherol, arginine, magnesium, copper, manganese, calcium, et al that protect the heart.

4. Peanuts

Peanuts contain a powerful antioxidant known as resveratrol that is found in its skin and is known for its heart-protective activity.

5. Cashew nuts

Cashew nuts are rich in vitamin E that may help in inhibiting the formation of plaque in your arteries allowing the blood to flow through them smoothly.

Health experts suggest eating at least 30 grams or a handful of nuts every day.