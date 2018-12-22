Heart Diseases Increase By 50% In Winters, Say Doctors: Eat These Foods To Stay Warm

Cold, harsh winter not only takes a toll on your immunity system, but also on your heart. Yes, that's right! If the findings of a few latest studies are to be believed, number of heart attacks and related deaths increases in winters. The mortality rate due to heart attacks may be as much as 50 percent higher in the cold. Experts say that in extreme cold temperature, it becomes difficult for our body to retain heat inside. Drop in our body's internal temperature extremely dangerous for us, especially for the ones with heart-related problems, as they may suffer from angina or chest pain when exposed to extreme cold temperatures. Moreover, winter is the most vulnerable time for patients having a background history of heart diseases.



Health experts around the world always suggest to not ignore the irregular discomfort in chest, severe sweating, pain in the neck, arms, jaws and shoulders or shortness of breath during winter months - these are some major symptoms of heart attack. The strain on the heart can be difficult to handle for the elderly and those with existing issues. The elderly are at greater risk of heart attacks. Besides this, cholesterol levels tend to fluctuate significantly leaving people with borderline diabetes at greater cardiovascular risk during the colder months.



Here are some foods that you may add to your daily diet to stay warm this winter season:

Dates have a very low fat content, which helps you to manage your weight - one of the reasons that can keep your heart healthy. Dates are a power-house of nutrients - a must-have snack if you hit gym regularly or exercise daily. Eating dates regular may help your body to stay warm during winters.

Regular consumption of almonds and walnuts in cold winter months ensures an active nervous system, better sensitivity to insulin, a healthy heart and body. Toss them in your salad, shakes and smoothies, or eat them as is - the choice is yours!

Oatmeal is packed with fibre and protein and is good for heart and weight loss. Health experts vouch for the health benefits of oatmeal and suggest adding a bowl of oatmeal to our daily diet in order to avoid any heart-related ailments.

Drinking green tea will not only boost your metabolism but will also help you manage your weight, which is directly related to heart health. Green tea, unlike black tea, does not undergo oxidation and withering process; therefore, it is considered to be a healthier alterative of your regular tea. Packed with antioxidants, green tea helps boost the immune system and keeps winter diseases like cold and cough at bay.



Health tip: Eating a large meal always puts extra load on your heart. Eat small, healthy and regulated meals at intervals. Limit the intake of salt and water.

