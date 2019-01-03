Having Just 5-10 Servings Of Fruits And Veggies Daily May Cut Diabetes Risk: Study

Eating five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables as well as nuts, seeds and legumes daily may help boost your antioxidants intake, which is essential to ward off risk of cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and type-2 diabetes. It is well known that a diet loaded with saturated fats may give rise to chronic low-grade inflammation in the body. This kind of inflammation often leads to the development of metabolic syndrome - a serious condition associated with cognitive dysfunction and dementia as well as being a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and type-2 diabetes.

According to the study, published in the journal Redox Biology, it is imperative for such patients to ensure they have enough vitamin C, which helps disrupt potentially deadly cycle of antioxidant disruptions. "What these findings are really saying to people as we move out of the rich-food holiday season and into January is eat your fruits and vegetables," said Maret Traber, Professor at the Oregon State University in the US. "Eat five to 10 servings a day and then you'll get the fibre, you'll get the vitamin C, and you'll really protect your gut with all of those good things," she added.



Researchers said that the metabolic syndrome may prompt imbalances in the gut microbiome, with impaired gut function causing toxin overload in the bloodstream, resulting in vitamin C reduction, which in the longer run also impairs the trafficking of vitamin E.

Both vitamin C and vitamin E are very important to support overall immunity. These antioxidants offer defence against the oxidative stress caused by inflammation and free radical activity, which is basically caused by unstable molecules that can damage the body's cells.

"If there's too much fat in the diet, it causes injury to the gut," Traber said.

"Bacterial cell walls can then leak from the gut and slip into circulation in the body, and they're chased down by neutrophils (most abundant type of white blood cells)."

"The body is destroying its own protection because it got tricked by the gut dysbiosis into thinking there was a bacterial invasion," Traber said.

