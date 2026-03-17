Hard Rock Cafe Shuts Down 10 Outlets Across India, From Delhi To Bengaluru

Hard Rock International will be shutting 10 Hard Rock Cafe outlets across major Indian cities, according to multiple reports. For many diners and music lovers, the brand has long been more than a restaurant chain; it has been a venue associated with live gigs, global memorabilia and iconic American cuisine. Now, after nearly two decades since the first cafe opened in Bengaluru in 2007, Hard Rock International has announced the formal termination of its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and related entities responsible for operating Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops in India. The development has left loyal patrons surprised and nostalgic.

10 Hard Rock Cafe Outlets To Close

In its official statement, Hard Rock International confirmed that the agreements with the operators have been terminated, leading to the closure of 10 outlets across the country. The cafes affected include:

Bengaluru (St. Mark's Road) Kempegowda International Airport (Terminal 2) Bengaluru Whitefield Chandigarh Chennai Hyderabad Hyderabad Hitech City Kolkata New Delhi Pune

Hard Rock International added that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa remains unaffected, as it is operated separately and will continue functioning.

Screenshot of an email carrying the closing statement has been going viral on social media. Photo Credit: X

"India continues to be an important market for Hard Rock, and we sincerely thank our guests and fans for their years of patronage at our Cafe locations in India. These closures will not affect the Hard Rock Hotel Goa, which remains open," Cristina Lopes, Worldwide Director of Sales & Marketing, Hard Rock International, said in a response to The Hindu.

NDTV reached out to one of the Hard Rock Cafe outlets, where management confirmed that they have not received any formal communication regarding the closure so far and currently remain operational. The social media handles of Hard Rock Cafe, including Bengaluru, remain active and continue to repost patrons' Instagram Stories.

Patrons Share Memories And Nostalgia

As the news spread across social media, long-time patrons expressed disappointment and shared personal stories tied to the cafes. Many described Hard Rock Cafe as one of the few urban spaces that consistently promoted live rock and independent music in India.

One user wrote on X, "So many memories at Hard Rock Cafe in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Will miss the vibe."

Another added, "It will be sad if the Hard Rock Cafe on St. Mark's Road closes. I haven't been there in a while, but I have some fond memories associated with it."

It will be sad if the Hard Rock Cafe on St Marks Road closes. I haven't been there in a while but have some fond memories associated with it. Like this absolutely chaotic (in a nice way) Indian Ocean show. pic.twitter.com/XUcbtaxBd3 — Param Arunachalam (@taparam) March 16, 2026

A third commented, "Hard Rock cafes around the country come to an end. Such good memories, great gigs."

A Brand Known For Its Food, Music And Memorabilia

Beyond its food and beer selection, patrons have admired the iconic memorabilia that adorned the walls of the cafes. Many outlets housed rare items from global music legends, including costumes and guitars associated with artists such as Eric Clapton, Lou Reed and Madonna. Bengaluru's cafe, in particular, was known for its impressive collection and even hosted a special exhibit in 2014 titled Treasures of Rock, featuring iconic outfits once worn by Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

An X user summarised the sentiment: "Those Hard Rock cafes were so good! Great sliders, good beer, but most importantly, the memorabilia was insane."