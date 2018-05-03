Gut Bacteria Linked To Cause Of Heart Attacks; Top 6 Probiotic Foods For Gut Health

Highlights Your gut microbiome is linked to the risk of atherosclerosis, says study. Re-population of intestinal microflora may be used for atherosclerosis. Yogurt, kefir, kombucha are all probiotic foods good for the gut.

The microbiome of your gut may play an important role in determining your risk of atherosclerosis, which is a major cause for heart attack, says new research. Atherosclerosis is a condition in which the arteries become narrow due to the deposition of plaque on their walls. The study which has been published in the Journal Atherosclerosis could open up new doors in treatment options for those who have experienced an inexplicable build-up of plaque in their arteries. For the study, researchers studied 316 people from different groups of patients.

The sample size also included those with unexplained atherosclerosis, who do not have any traditional risk factors but still have high levels of plaque burden. The researchers examined blood levels of metabolic products generated by the microbiome of the intestine. Talking about the results of the study, David Spence, Professor at Western University, London, Canada said, "What we found was that patients with unexplained atherosclerosis had significantly higher blood levels of these toxic metabolites that are produced by the intestinal bacteria."

Talking about the future scope of applying the results of the study for treatment, Gregor Reid, Professor at Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University said, "The finding, and studies we have performed since, present us with an opportunity to use probiotics to counter these compounds in the gut and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease." He added by saying that repopulation of the micro biotic environment of the intestine may be one of the novel approaches to the treatment of atherosclerosis.

Here are some probiotic foods that you can include in your diet to ensure a healthy gut:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt and curd is one of the best probiotic foods out there. You may want to include a bowl of curd with lunch everyday to maintain a healthy gut flora.

2. Dark Chocolate

It may come as a surprise to many but dark chocolate is also a probiotic food. As an added bonus, it's also a prebiotic food.

3. Sourdough Bread

Sourdough bread is becoming popular among health freaks, because it's gut-healthy. The gluten and carbohydrates in the bread has been subjected to action of bacteria and yeast.

4. Pickle

Pickles are fermented foods and are hence, full of gut-healthy microbes.

5. Kefir

One of the best sources of probiotics, only next to yogurt is the kefir, which is even good for consumption for people who have dairy-intolerance.

6. Kombucha Tea

Kombucha is another health drink prepared by fermenting black or green tea and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. It's usually prepared at home and consumed within a period of a few days.



(With IANS Inputs)

