Ginger Tea For Summer: 5 Wonderful Benefits Of The Herbal Tea

Highlights Ginger tea has a host of health benefits during summers. Ginger tea can help improve digestion and also relieve stress. Ginger tea may aide weight loss if consumed before meals.

Ginger is a root that is widely used in not just cuisines around the world, but also in Ayurveda and other ancient medicinal practices as a home remedy. It has a variety of benefits from bringing relief to sore throat and cold and cough to treating nausea and morning sickness in pregnant women. Ginger tea is a drink that goes beyond the seasons and is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day. So whether it is winter or summer, a cup of hot ginger tea or a tall glass of chilled ginger and lemon cooler is always a good idea.

Although a hot cup of ginger tea might not appear very enticing a prospect during the hot summer months, it's certainly very beneficial for the body. It's very easy-to-prepare too! All you need is finely chopped ginger, honey, tea leaves of your choice and finally a few tablespoons of lemon juice or milk, according to your preference. Seep the ginger pieces in the water with the tea bag and finish with a dash of the lemon juice and honey.

Here are a few amazing benefits of drinking ginger tea during the summers:

1. Improves Digestion: Ginger is very useful in improving stomach performance and digestion. It can treat common digestive troubles like bloating, indigestion, etc. Since summers come with their fair share of tummy troubles, drinking ginger tea during the season is especially good for you.

2. Stimulates Appetite: You might have noticed an unusually low appetite during the summer season. So if you haven't been feeling hungry as often lately, drinking ginger tea might just help up that appetite.

3. Relieves Stress: The strong flavour of ginger and its healing properties mean that ginger tea is capable of effectively countering stress, at the end of a long and tiring day of work.

4. Aids Weight Loss: Summer is the best season for weight loss, as we tend to sweat more often and expend more energy in everyday tasks. Add ginger tea to the mix and you've got the formula for a speedy weight loss. All you have to do is to drink ginger tea 15 minutes before your meals to quicken fat burn.

5. Protects Skin Against Infections: Ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which make it a great skin food. Ginger tea may protect your skin against infections and give you a natural summer glow!

If you don't like the idea of drinking a cup of steaming and strong-flavoured ginger tea, you can simply add ginger juice to your lemon and mint tea cooler and reap the benefits of this wonderful spice!



